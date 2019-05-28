The city of Anniston’s renovation of the Consolidated Publishing building as a new home for City Hall may be carried out in two phases, City Manager Jay Johnson said Tuesday.
Johnson explained to the City Council at a called meeting Tuesday morning that the city had received just a single bid for the renovation project, which would convert the eastern wings of the publishing company’s building into a temporary site for City Hall. The current government seat on Gurnee Avenue has to be vacated by September to make way for the construction of a federal courthouse, a long-time project of the General Services Administration.
Consolidated publishes The Anniston Star and other local newspapers, which occupy office space in the building’s western wing.
City officials met May 13 with eight contractors in the building’s lobby to discuss the renovation, and received a single bid for about $441,000, Johnson said. Mayor Jack Draper noted that the project was expected to cost around $300,000.
The council voted to reject the bid and allow Johnson and the project architect to alter plans for the building.
“We’ll probably make some changes to some walls,” Johnson said, which will save money on the cost of building the walls and the cost of routing air vents for climate control, he explained.
He said the construction of offices should be finished by Aug. 15, the original project deadline, but the City Council chamber and conference room will have to come later.
“I think the time frame also had an impact on the number of bidders, and that would probably give us better options,” Johnson said.
Councilman Ben Little voted against the motion to adjust the project, apparently because he felt left out of the planning process.
“To allow the city manager and architect to just do something and bring it to us, I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Little said in council discussion prior to the vote.
Councilwoman Millie Harris responded that that the council-manager form of government prohibited council members from involvement in “day-by-day operations of the city.”
Councilman David Reddick said he believed changing the project plan is beyond everyday operation. He said he thought other council members had received more information with their agenda for the called meeting than he did, but Councilman Jay Jenkins said everyone had received the same, single-page document. Reddick abstained from voting on the motion.
During the meeting, the City Council also:
— Approved moving all city meetings in August to the Anniston City Meeting Center. Johnson said scheduling meetings there would ensure the city followed public meeting notice laws regardless of the City Hall move.
— Authorized a 30-day extension for the council to consider its nominations to the Regional Medical Center board.