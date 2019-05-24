The temporary relocation of Anniston City Hall to the Consolidated Publishing building is expected to happen the week of Aug. 18, according to City Manager Jay Johnson.
Johnson said Friday that remodeling in the eastern arms of the building should finish by Aug. 15. He said city departments are likely to move from Gurnee Avenue to the the building, which houses the offices of The Anniston Star in a separate wing, on a staggered schedule the following week. The city started its lease with Consolidated Publishing on April 1. Rent at the building is $275,000 for five years, with an option to end the lease each year. The General Services Administration announced in August its choice of the current City Hall location for the construction of a new federal courthouse.
A called City Council meeting Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the council chambers will include voting that may affect the move, including the rejection of the single bid the city received to perform the remodel. Johnson said the bid exceeded the project’s budget range of $300,000-$350,000 by “a substantial amount.” He declined to name the bidding company.
“I think that the short (bidding) time frame (contributed), I think there were some concerns on some of the materials, and just the current job market,” Johnson explained. “I know some people would debate this, but the point of fact is the construction market right now in Anniston and Calhoun County is very busy.”
Anniston City Council members have casually discussed possible changes to the 17-year-old building in recent meetings, including new walls, partitions and offices, as well as a City Council chamber at the far southeastern end of the building, accessible from the parking lot.
Johnson said another vote will authorize him and the project manager of the remodel to make adjustments to bid specifications and reopen the bidding process.
A third vote will set all public city meetings at the Anniston City Meeting Center in August and September, Johnson said, which includes City Council and planning commission meetings. He explained that doing so will allow the city to meet public meeting notice requirements during the move.
An executive session will also be held to discuss negotiations with GSA over the City Hall property. Johnson said the city expects to meet its projected closing date of Aug. 30. He said the city and GSA still need to formally sign a sale and exchange agreement for that process.
Several entities will need to sign off on a multi-party agreement for the design of the courthouse, he said, which includes state and city historic preservation and planning organizations, and the National Park Service. The building will also need to fit in with Anniston’s surrounding architecture, Johnson said.
“I do not anticipate a steel-and-glass tower,” Johnson said.
Adam Rondeau, a public information officer with the GSA, said demolition at the Gurnee Avenue site is set to start this fall, though an exact date isn’t yet certain. The City Council ordered this week the vacation of alleyways on streets adjacent to the block where City Hall sits, between Moore and Gurnee avenues and 11th and 12th streets.
Rondeau also confirmed that a courthouse design that will “reflect the aesthetic of downtown Anniston” will be complete within the year. No certain date is available for its release to the public, he said.