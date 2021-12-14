Anniston City Council votes to buy final link for Ladiga Trail in town

Chief Ladiga Trail planners are on the cusp of realizing a 30-year-old dream of having a dedicated bike trail extend from downtown Anniston to the Georgia line.
During a Tuesday night meeting, the Anniston City Council voted unanimously to buy the final 1.4 miles from Norfolk Southern railroad needed to complete the rails-to-trails bike path.
The mayor along with the council was exuberant about the final piece of a puzzle that has taken years to put together.
“It’s a really big deal. I actually told Mr. Folks the other day it's a great Christmas present,” the mayor said, referring to City Manager Steven Folks. He also noted that people have been working on this project for a long time.
“This is a tremendous deal and opportunity for the city of Anniston, really for our whole region,” Draper said.
“Cycling is such an important component of our ecotourism here and it’s been a long time coming but I am so excited about this. This is a big deal for us — we should all be excited about this,” the mayor said.
“Hallelujah,” Councilman Jay Jenkins said moments before two votes that authorized the purchase of the properties that constitute the 1.4 miles and nearby land. The first resolution authorized a total of $310,000 to be paid to Norfolk Southern for the remaining property to complete the trail, while a second resolution authorized $15,000 to buy other property the railroad wanted to be rid of.
In the beginning
On Sept. 28, 1996, the first section of the trail, 8.9 miles long, was opened in Piedmont.
The trail traces its beginning to 1990 when the Calhoun County Commission and the city of Piedmont bought the first 22 miles using a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, according to the Alabama Communities of Excellence web page. After that, the cities of Piedmont, Jacksonville, Anniston and Jacksonville State University continued to receive grants to construct the trail and build bridges on the pathway.
In 1999 Anniston completed its section of the trail that ends — or begins — at Mike Tucker Park. The park features a campground, bathrooms and free parking.
Today the Chief Ladiga Trail is a 33-mile path overlaid on former CSX railroad corridor. It’s named for a Creek Indian leader who signed the 1832 Cusseta Treaty that surrendered the tribe’s remaining land in the area.
The extension the council voted to buy will complete the trail’s final 7.2 miles, from Tucker Park just south of Weaver all the way down to a location on Fourth Street in Anniston, near the city’s multimodal transportation center.
Northbound, the Chief Ladiga Trail connects to Georgia’s Silver Comet Trail at the state line that stretches for another 62 miles, making the combined trail one of the longest paved pedestrian paths in the country.
Toby Bennington, director of development and economic development for the City of Anniston, characterized the purchase of the last piece of property for the trail as a crowning achievement of his tenure as a city employee.
“It is because we’ve been working on it so long, from the impact on ecotourism to the impact it’s anticipated and has been forecast to have, this has been one of the most exciting things I’ve been involved with here,” Bennington said, who has been with the city since 2007.
Bennington said ecotourism is tourism related to recreational facilities. “Camp McClellan is ecotourism, Coldwater Mountain is ecotourism, anything related to recreation,” he said.
A checklist comes next
Bennington said that once the city owns the property, the preliminary engineering process will begin with Sain Associates out of Birmingham. He declined, however, to give a date when paving will commence due to variables that may delay the project.
“We will develop the checklist of process and develop a schedule once we have them contractually on board and then that will restart the process of the preliminary engineering,” Bennington said.
Bennington said the city has always wanted the trail extension to downtown Anniston.
“It picked up a tremendous amount of steam and interest and conversations in 2012 when the Stewart administration came on board and that’s when it was reintroduced as a priority. And that’s when the city started conversations with Norfolk Southern researching the history of the project and researching the history of the property,” he said.
Bennington said the process was slow.
“It was a very, very, long process because there was everything related to ambiguity in deeds and because the rail corridor had been abandoned by the surface transportation board so basically everything had to start from scratch,” Bennington said.
Bennington said the city along with the Calhoun Area Metropolitan Planning Organization accumulated $525,000 in right of way acquisition funds to purchase property.
A right of way map had to be developed and approved by both ALDOT as well as the Federal Highway Administration, Bennington said.
“We accomplished that at the first part of last year,” he said.
Bennington said the process was slow due to a combination of things. For one, he said, much data and history had to be collected along with working with ALDOT every step of the way.
“Everything that we did we to make sure that we were dotting that ‘i’ and crossing that ‘t’ to follow all of the protocols of federal procurement.”
Bennington sees the completed project as an “economic catalyst.”
“We’re effectively going to have a 98-mile multi-purpose trail from Anniston, Alabama, Metro Atlanta with the Chief Ladiga and the Silver Comet Trail,” Bennington said.
Helping hands
Bennington said he appreciated the help from the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board and M&H Valve; both have the old rail bed on their property.
“M&H Valve has granted the city an easement through its property, which is where the original rail bed runs through — it prevented the city from having to create a diversion route around M&H Valve. They have been tremendous private-sector partners on this,” he said.
In other business, the council entered into a memorandum of understanding with Calhoun County 911 and other stakeholders to upgrade the aging P25 Motorola Communications System owned and operated by the Calhoun County 911 District.
Johnnie Phelps, Anniston assistant fire chief, said Anniston’s share of the nearly $6 million cost to upgrade the system is $903,127.81 that will be financed for seven years. The yearly cost for Anniston’s upgrade will be $136,498 before finance fees.
Phelps said that during the March tornado that hit Ohatchee first responders in Calhoun County had to have special “patches” to communicate with first responders in Etowah County. The new and improved radio system will make communicating with other first responders trouble-free.
Phelps said the current equipment to make the system operational is getting old and some spare parts are no longer available from Motorola.
During the work session council discussed getting a portable wood chipper to replace the city’s incinerator to dispose of branches and trees.
“We’re getting out of the burning business,” said David Arnett, Anniston’s public works director. The incinerator is located on Charles A. Daugherty Drive.