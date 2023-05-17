 Skip to main content
Anniston City Council talks about trees, will apply for grant

The city of Anniston plans to apply for a U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Urban & Community Forestry grant to maintain, plant and support the city’s trees. 

During a Tuesday night work session the Anniston City Council discussed applying for the forestry grant that would help the city maintain trees that line Quintard Avenue and other areas. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.