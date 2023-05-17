Anniston City Council talks about trees, will apply for grant

The city of Anniston plans to apply for a U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Urban & Community Forestry grant to maintain, plant and support the city’s trees.
During a Tuesday night work session the Anniston City Council discussed applying for the forestry grant that would help the city maintain trees that line Quintard Avenue and other areas.
Anniston City Councilman Jay Jenkins said he was approached by Calhoun County extension coordinator David West about the grant that is for underprivileged areas.
Georgios Arseniou, Auburn assistant professor and extension specialist of urban forestry, spoke to the council via a Zoom call about the particulars of the grant that is awarded to “disadvantaged” communities.
Arseniou said that due to the particular demographics Anniston meets the criteria for the program, but time is of the essence as the deadline for applying for the grant is June 1.
Under the the Inflation Reduction Act, the urban and community forestry program of USDA received a historic $1.5 billion to support urban tree-planting, urban forest planning and management, Arseniou said.
The three main objectives of the grant are:
— To provide safety training for urban municipalities to help prepare and respond to storm events that would incorporate chain saw safety training, electrical hazard training and heavy equipment training.
— To provide training in the care and maintenance of landscape trees, toward developing skills, capacity and professionalism in urban forest maintenance that would include tree planting, workshops and online classes.
— To create the capacity for towns to develop sustainable urban forest management plans while advancing the monitoring of urban trees with the use of novel laser scanning technologies.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks asked if the grant could be used to create a master plan to maintain the iconic trees that grow along Quintard Avenue. In recent weeks some of the large trees on Quintard had to be cut down as they reached the end of their lifespans and posed a threat to public safety. (Some of Anniston’s oldest trees along the city’s premier boulevard and elsewhere might well have been planted at the request of one of the city’s founders, Samuel Noble. In June 1881 the Anniston City Council approved $100,000 for the purchase of trees.)
Arseniou said that the grant could very much be used for a master plan to sustain the Quintard Avenue trees.
Councilwoman Millie Harris hopes if the grant is awarded trees could be planted along Noble Street to create greenspaces.
Harris said that at one time Bradford pear trees had been planted downtown but were later removed because they were not suitable for downtown.
“It just looks like a concrete jungle…I would love to see some trees somehow downtown,” Harris said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said if trees could be planted downtown as Harris suggested they would build off the newly planted trees at the 11th and Noble park. Mayor Jack Draper agreed.
Trees are synonymous with the Model City
In 1991 Anniston was the 62nd town (there are currently 92) in the state to become a Tree City USA. Maintaining the trees along Quintard Avenue, a deciduous vista valued by local residents for decades, helped Anniston achieve the Tree City USA designation.
The city plans to draft a letter of support — a requirement of the grant — before the June 1 deadline, the mayor said.
“It’s a no-brainer anyway, clearly, it’s something we should do,” he said.
In other business
The council heard from David Conde, a consultant, about the feasibility of Anniston creating a city-run EMS service similar to the city-run fire department. Conde said the initial start-up costs for such a venture would be $5 million.
After the meeting Jenkins said the idea of a city-run EMS service is only an exploration of need.
“Years ago the fire department did manage the EMS, years ago, you’re always looking at opportunities, can we serve our community better and that is in no way a reflection on Anniston EMS (a privately owned EMS) or the quality of service they provide, which I think is exemplary,” Jenkins said.
During the formal meeting the City Council issued a proclamation making the month of May National Historic Preservation Month.
The mayor said that National Historic Preservation Month has been observed every May since 1973.
“We, the City Council of the city of Anniston, do proclaim May 2023 as National Historic Preservation Month and call upon the citizens of Anniston to join their fellow citizens across the United States in recognizing and participating in this special observance,” the Mayor said.
The council approved a bid for resurfacing of Dale Hollow Road and Cobblestone Drive to Alabama Grading & Excavation in the amount of $89,071.80.
During council comments the council recognized the Anniston High School track team for winning back-to-back Class 4A state championships.
‘That is quite a feat at any level and I’m very proud of those young men,” Jenkins said.