Anniston City Council sets Oct. 30 as Halloween observance

With Halloween landing on a Sunday this year, the city of Anniston has moved the official observance of fright night to Saturday, Oct. 30. The City Council agreed on the date during a work session Tuesday night at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
The decision will give the residents of Glenwood Terrace — a popular trick-or-treating destination which typically features Ichabod Crane’s classic horseman — a heads-up to get ready for the thousands of costumed revelers expected to stroll the decorated neighborhood in search of candy.
Later, meeting formally, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for redistricting services in the city. The redistricting will redraw city ward lines following the 2020 census, according to Anniston City Manager Steven Folks. Redistricting took effect after the 2010 census as well, Folks said.
The council also unanimously approved its consent agenda which included the following:
— Two resolutions to apply for grants which would be used to improve the trails at the Anniston Museum and Gardens. One grant is with the Economic Development Administration under the Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program and the other grant is with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs under the recreation trails grant program. According to Councilman Jay Jenkins the grants would be matched by the city.
— Awarded a bid for up to three 2021 half-ton crew-cab pickup trucks for the Anniston Police Department to Sunny King Ford in the amount of $30,135.
— Awarded a bid for up to seven 2021 police four-door utility vehicles which feature all-wheel-drive for the police department to Sunny King Ford in the amount of $33,100 each.
— Awarded a bid for one 2021 full-size three-fourth ton crew cab pickup for the police department in the amount of $33,000 to Sunny King Ford.
— Awarded a bid for police vehicle equipment for up to six 2021 or newer SUVs for the police department in the amount of $7,788 each for a total of $46,728.
— Awarded a bid for police vehicle equipment for one 2021 or new model SUV for the police department in the amount of $6,954.
— Awarded a bid for police vehicle equipment for up to four 2021 or new model full sized body pickup trucks for the police department in the amount of $3,054 each for a total of $12,217.
During council remarks Councilwoman Millie Harris said that percentage of COVID cases is down by 15 percent.
“Let’s keep that trend going,” Harris said. Harris said that she received her COVID-19 booster shot last week and did not experience any side effects.
“I urge everyone whose last shot was six months ago to go ahead and get it, we don’t want anyone else getting sick,” she said.
Council Demetric “DD” Roberts said he has participated in some teleconferences this week and he was struck by comments he heard about the city.
“We’re starting to hear the same old things about the city of Anniston, all I ask is that the things that are of yesterday, let them stay yesterday, if you have a problem with the city of Anniston or policy or procedure, try us now,” Roberts said.
Roberts said that several businesses have opened up in the last 11 months and people are working well in the different departments of the city to make sure they get things right. Roberts said the myth that Anniston is hard to work with is just a myth.
“Come out and give us a try, that’s all we ask,” he said.
The next council meeting will be October 19.