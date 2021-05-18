Anniston City Council OKs tax break for proposed Jack’s in Golden Springs

The Anniston City Council on Tuesday voted to give as much as $900,000 in tax breaks to Jack’s Family Restaurants if the company builds a restaurant on Golden Springs Road near the intersection with Choccolocco Road.
The council voted 5-0 to rebate 60 percent of municipal sales taxes paid annually by the proposed restaurant over its first 10 years of operation, up to a $900,000 limit. Council members said the rebate doesn’t really cost the city money, because an empty lot generates no sales tax at all.
“If you weren’t heretofore receiving the money, what are you losing?” Mayor Jack Draper said.
The proposed new restaurant would be near Village at the Springs, a 126-home residential development under construction on Choccolocco Road. Also built with incentives from the city, the new neighborhood is the largest new-housing development in the city in years. The city spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to run sewer lines to the Village site, lines which can also serve lots along Golden Springs Road — including the proposed Jack’s.
“This is a fast-food restaurant that is going to bring us back 85 percent of our initial investment,” said Councilman Jay Jenkins. “You get one more and we’re making money.”
City economic development director Toby Bennington said the restaurant will produce 37 jobs.
The agreement approved Tuesday would require the city to pay back 60 percent of the site’s sales tax for 10 years or pay $900,000, whichever is less. Estimates from Jack’s indicate the site would produce $1.8 million in business per year. At the city’s 5 percent sales tax rate, that's $540,000 over a decade.
Appointment debate
The council voted to reappoint Hinton “Bud” Owsley to the 15-member Anniston Health Care Authority board that runs Regional Medical Center, but the vote was not without some disagreement.
All five members of the board praised Owsley for his work on the board, but Ward 3 Councilwoman Ciara Smith cast a vote against his appointment, leading to a 4-1 result.
In a work session before the council meeting, council members expressed frustration with the way the board members are appointed. The council approves appointments, but only by picking from a slate of three nominees appointed by the Health Care Authority board itself.
Smith said it’s the reason Ward 3 is underrepresented on the board.
“There is a lack of representation on this board,” Smith said.
Smith said she hoped to vote for Debra Foster, a Ward 3 resident also on the slate of candidates. Ward 4 Councilwoman Millie Harris said she’d already committed to reapppointing Owsley. Board members said they’d like to see changes in the appointment process to get people from more parts of the city.
The board also voted 5-0 to appoint Anniston High Principal Alexis Wise to the Main Street Anniston board of directors.
City Hall discussion
The council had planned to discuss the idea of a bond issue, but City Manager Steven Folks asked the council to bump the discussion to a future meeting, describing the issue as “premature.”
The council gave Anniston’s old city hall to the federal government to be razed for construction of a new federal courthouse. The city acquired the old federal courthouse on Noble Street in the process, but the courthouse is still in use by the court system while the new courthouse is being built. City offices are now housed in rental space in the Anniston Star building on McClellan Boulevard, but council members have long maintained that they want to return to a downtown site when the courthouse is done.
In brief comments Tuesday, council members mentioned various proposed sites for city hall, including the old courthouse, the former Winn Dixie location on Alabama 202 and a location owned by Alabama Power near the Anniston Public Library.
Draper noted that the new courthouse is set to open next year, making a decision on a site more urgent.
“We need to do this quickly,” he said.