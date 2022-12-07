 Skip to main content
Anniston City Council OKs fire engine purchase

Two shiny new fire engines will soon be rumbling to fires, wrecks and other calls after the Anniston City Council voted Tuesday night to replace two aging vehicles. 

The council passed a resolution authorizing $1,318,000 to purchase two heavy-duty pumper fire engines for the Anniston Fire Department. The two Sutphen Corporation heavy-duty custom pumpers will be purchased from Williams Fire Apparatus, as a part of the competitive bidding process utilized by the H-GAC purchasing cooperative. 