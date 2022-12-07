Anniston City Council OKs fire engine purchase

Two shiny new fire engines will soon be rumbling to fires, wrecks and other calls after the Anniston City Council voted Tuesday night to replace two aging vehicles.
The council passed a resolution authorizing $1,318,000 to purchase two heavy-duty pumper fire engines for the Anniston Fire Department. The two Sutphen Corporation heavy-duty custom pumpers will be purchased from Williams Fire Apparatus, as a part of the competitive bidding process utilized by the H-GAC purchasing cooperative.
The city will make a total of seven payments from 2025 to 2031 at an interest rate of 3.96 percent.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks said during a work session before the formal meeting that the fire engines will be purchased with Rescue Act funds along with the fire tax revenue.
The council passed a consent agenda that included the following:
— Approval of bids for the purchase of one 2023 police responder crew cab pickup truck for the Anniston Police Department.
— Approval of bids for the purchase of one 2023 super cab pickup truck for the Anniston Police Department.
— Approval of bids for the purchase of up to three Sport 4x4 4-door SUVs for the Anniston Police Department.
— Approval of a Retail Beer (office premises only) Retail Table Wine (office premises only) Alcohol License Application to Omar Mart LLC d/b/a Omar Mart located at 1229 Wilmer Avenue within the corporate city limits.
The council passed a resolution authorizing a tax abatement agreement between the city and Coldwater Mountain Brewpub, LLC. located on Walnut Ave.
The city has agreed to pay the owner of Coldwater Mountain Brewpub, LLC, Jason Wilson, 2 percent of the city’s 5 percent sales tax proceeds from sales at the brewpub for a period of five years or when the Chief Ladiga Trail system is completed.
The proposed Chief Ladiga Trail runs behind the brewpub and once finished it is expected to provide additional customers from cyclists and other trail users.
According to the ordinance, the sales tax sharing will assist with the cost of development of the Brewpub project.
The city will make quarterly payments to the brewpub of the abatement amount to equal $246,866 or upon completion of the Chief Ladiga Trail.
The city surplussed old maintenance equipment that no longer works:
— Two Stihl weed trimmers
— Two Stihl backpack blowers
The equipment will be disposed of by the Skylar Bass, Anniston city clerk and any sales shall be “as is - where is” with no warranties expressed or implied.
Anniston Changers praised
The City Council recognized the Anniston Changers group which has performed community service projects in the city for two years. Folks said the Anniston Changers came into being when the World Changers did not come to Anniston in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Folks praised the Anniston Changers board, some of whom were in attendance at the meeting, and the many volunteers that have participated in the many service projects.
“We have people that do great things here and they don’t ask for nothing,” Folks said.
Mayor Jack Draper chimed him with his accolades, thanking the board members and others with the Anniston Changers at the meeting.
“It takes all of us to make this city all that we want it to be, so God bless you all,” Draper said.