Anniston City Council OKs contribution to foundation’s grant application

The Anniston City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to chip in $135,000 as a match for a $1.35 million grant that the West Anniston Foundation is applying for to help repair rundown homes in west and south Anniston.
The full sourcing for the contribution has yet to be hashed out, but $50,000 will come from leftover HUD monies that the city has. The remaining $85,000 might come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
According to Tycoma Miller, outreach coordinator for the West Anniston Foundation, if the grant is awarded 60 houses will be repaired in three and a half years. According to Miller the grant will identify housing-related issues including all kinds of repairs, HVAC issues, testing for lead and radon, temporary relocation of residents while repairs are ongoing if needed and job training.
During a work session prior to Tuesday night’s meeting, council members discussed the mechanics of the grant because the grant proposal had to be submitted by the West Anniston Foundation before midnight.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said it was a pretty small amount to pay for such a big gain for the city.
“It can be a game changer for us,” said City Councilman Jay Jenkins.
The council voted unanimously to allocate coronavirius state and local fiscal recovery funds — approximately $1.5 million — toward a water and sewer infrastructure project on West 14th Street. The project will replace aging sewer and water lines along with the street being repaved — about a mile of road — once the subterranean pipe work is completed.
The council also passed a resolution rewarding all part-time and full-time employees for their work during the pandemic. Full-time employees will receive $1,200 and part-time employees will receive $700 to be paid by the coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds as “employee premium pay.” The resolution originally included a $200 vaccine incentive but that was rejected by the council excluding the mayor. The original premiums for employees were $1,000 and $500, however after some wrangling the $200 vaccine incentive was tacked onto each employee's premium pay.
The council also recognized the Anniston Barracuda Swim Team who recently competed in a state swim meet and won first place. The lobby of the Anniston City Meeting center was packed with the swimmers, along with their parents and friends, as their state championship rings were passed out.
Robi Champion, the Anniston Barracuda swim team head coach, said it was amazing that the kids achieved a state championship.
“It's something that we’ve literally worked years towards, and we’re so happy and proud that the city of Anniston would actually take the time out of their schedule to recognize us,” said Champion.
Champion said that 32 championship rings were given out and there were six more to give out to those swimmers not in attendance at the meeting. After the rings were handed out the council posed with the swimmers for photographs.