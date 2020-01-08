Anniston City Council mulls incentives for staff who encourage business

Anniston City Councilman David Reddick presented fellow council members Tuesday night with his plan to provide cash incentives to city employees who encourage new businesses.
Reddick’s council colleagues remain skeptical.
“I can see how, in a larger community, this would make a whole lot of sense,” said Councilman Jay Jenkins. “I’m not convinced.”
Reddick last month proposed a program that would allow members of city staff to essentially adopt businesses, volunteering to be the point-of-contact for would-be business owners seeking approvals and permits to operate in the city.
Under Reddick’s proposal, those business mentors would be chosen from among volunteers on city staff. They’d get bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000 when they bring a business through the process to the point that it pays its first month of tax.
At a council work session on Tuesday at the City Meeting Center, Reddick said the plan was based on a similar program in San Antonio, something Reddick heard about while attending a conference there. He said he’d fielded complaints from business owners who said Anniston wasn’t business friendly. The incentive program, he said, would change that.
“It gives you this idea, this feeling of being open for business,” Reddick said of the program.
Others on the council praised Reddick’s desire to help business, but expressed reservations about the plan. Chief among them was a concern about ethics laws. Would it be appropriate for a codes enforcement officer or other regulatory official to participate, they asked.
“It’s a fine balance between protecting the public and helping business,” said Councilwoman Millie Harris.
Reddick said that under his proposal, the volunteer program would be prohibited for city employees who have to file yearly reports with the Alabama Ethics Commission, a requirement that usually falls to public employees who supervise other workers.
Mayor Jack Draper said he attended the San Antonio conference as well, and was under the impression that San Antonio’s business mentoring program was actually run by a business ombudsman appointed specifically to work with the business sector.
Jenkins said he believed such a program might work better in a larger city like San Antonio, where regulatory agencies are likely housed in separate buildings. In Anniston, most agencies are housed at City Hall.
“Everything we’re doing is at one location,” Jenkins said.
Council members didn’t reject Reddick’s proposal, but did say they’d like to see more information about the program in San Antonio before moving forward. In fact, there were few items up for an actual vote Tuesday, in a council work session and meeting with an uncommonly short agenda.
Harris on Tuesday floated the idea of changing the city’s rules for alcohol sales on Sunday. It’s currently illegal to sell alcohol before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Harris said she’d heard from business owners who said restaurants could profit from serving drinks earlier in the day. Birmingham in 2018 made a similar move with a “brunch bill” designed to allow drinks with a late-morning meal. She proposed allowing sales beginning at 7 a.m.
Anniston was the first Calhoun County city to adopt Sunday alcohol sales in 2013, and other local cities have since followed suit.Voters in rural parts of Calhoun County will cast ballots March 3 on possible legalization of Sunday sales outside city limits. Council members said the city’s likely to lose any business edge it once had from being the sole Sunday source of alcohol.
“We’ve lost some market share,” said Jenkins.
Council members didn’t vote on the proposal from Harris, but did agree to consider it at a future meeting.
Council members spent much of their meeting listening to Councilman Ben Little question City Manager Steven Folks about a 2016 decision by the council to grant $75,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money to a transitional homeless shelter known as Brian’s House. According to Little, Anniston lawyer Doug Ghee, Mayor Draper’s father-in-law, was involved in the transaction.
Brian’s House is a nonprofit and Draper wasn’t on the council in 2016 when the the city made the grant. Folks, a former parks and recreation director, wasn’t city manager at the time of the grant. Little has long maintained that the grant was unethical, and on Tuesday he threatened to take legal action.
“I’m going to sue everybody,” Little said.
“How many times have you sued, Mr. Little,” asked Harris. “I believe 12 times. How many have you won? … People are so tired of you. They’re ready for you to leave, Mr. Little.”
Draper, who moderates the meetings, initially recused himself from the discussion, but as council members began to raise their voices in argument, he stepped back in and said the council should move on to the next business item.
The council adjourned from its full meeting to meet in executive session, citing state law that allows them to meet behind closed doors to discuss pending litigation or likely litigation.
Before the adjournment, Harris announced that she would seek re-election as Ward 4 councilwoman.
Several council candidates have announced their candidacies at or just before council meetings. Draper has said he plans to seek re-election as mayor. Reddick has also said he plans to run for mayor.
Little has said he is considering a mayoral run.