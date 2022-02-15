Anniston City Council learns of additional rebranding efforts

TV commercials and billboards are two means through which Anniston will attempt to rebrand itself, the City Council learned Tuesday afternoon during a work session in which municipal identity was discussed.
The rebranding — the promotion of the city as a product — began last year in an effort to attract tourists and increase economic growth.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston public information officer, showed the council a variety of multimedia undertakings to bring awareness to the city and its new tag line, “We are more.”
Hodges played a commercial that will appear on television provided by AT&T and Spectrum that featured Anniston Mayor Jack Draper and the rest of the council promoting Anniston.
“We are more than what we used to be,” said Anniston Councilwoman Ciara Smith during the video along with Councilwoman Millie Harris, “We are a community interwoven with richness of art, diversity and culture.”
Then the entire council in unison said, “We are more.”
Hodges said the commercial will reach 167,461 people from mid-February until mid-July.
Hodges said billboards will appear soon in three locations that will promote Anniston and illustrate what the city has to offer.
The city’s internet and social media presence has also been updated to reflect the city’s new brand, Hodges said.
* * *
In other business Harris brought up the idea of allowing residents in the city limits to own hens for the purpose of egg production and to promote sustainability.
Harris said that residents in Huntsville, Birmingham, Mobile and Montgomery all have ordinances that allow hens in their city limits.
Harris said she has been approached by several residents asking about the possibility of raising hens in the city limits.
Harris hopes the current ordinance in Anniston that prohibits animals such as swine and fowl in the city limits can be modified.
“Last thing I want to do is cause code enforcement any more headaches or cause a problem for animal control,” she said.
Harris believes people are already raising hens in the city unbeknownst to city officials because hens — unlike roosters — are quiet.
“You don’t have to have a rooster to have eggs,” Harris said.
Council member Smith said she has also been approached by a resident who wants to raise hens for sustainability.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said a hen typically lays 250 eggs per year.
“Three of them, you can have two eggs every morning,” Jenkins said as everyone in attendance at the meeting laughed.
Harris handed out a guidelines for chickens information sheet that included ordinances from other cities for the council to study.
The council also discussed one of Anniston’s newest businesses, Coldwater Mountain Brewpub.
The mayor said the brewpub wants an abatement of two percent of the city’s portion of the sales tax generated until $246,000 or the completion of the Chief Ladiga Trail, whichever comes first.
“What they’re really just wanting to do is to just ensure that the trail gets completed which is the principal reason for them, obviously, investing in Anniston, putting that there,” the mayor said.
Jenkins said the matter was previously discussed at a work session last year but no action was taken.
The council briefly discussed the abatement but it was not put on the agenda for the formal meeting.
Hodges reminded the council that the Anniston Changers will meet Feb. 26 to clean up the Blue Mountain area of Anniston.
Volunteers are needed to cut grass and to pick up trash and litter from 9 a.m. until noon. Hodges asks that everyone meet at the parking lot by Blue Mountain Industries, 20 West Blue Mountain Road in Anniston. For more information:
During the formal meeting the council unanimously passed its consent agenda that authorized the following:
— Approved a lounge retail liquor class 1 application for Live Lounge LLC located at 320 South Quintard Ave.
— Approved a retail beer and retail table wine application for Amoco Food Mart located at 1000 West 15th Street.
— Approved bids for removal and re-roofing of the property located at 1025 and 1029 Gurnee Avenue to GMC Blue Services Inc. in the amount of $83,700.
The council heard from Anniston resident Gerald Grizzard who was upset that the brush incinerator near his home has been depositing ash on his home and vehicles.
“It’s like snowing,” Grizzard said when the incinerator was burning debris.
Grizzard suggested the incinerator, which has been in operation for 15 years, be moved to McClellan.
“This incinerator should be shut down and moved to an isolated area,” he said.
During a council meeting in December the council discussed purchasing a wood chipper to replace the incinerator that is located on Charles A. Daugherty Drive.