Anniston City Council hires firm to begin renovations for next City Hall

The relative size of two figures — one being Anniston Mayor Jack Draper, in red — to their surroundings inside the main courtroom of the former U.S. Courthouse serves to show how immense parts of the building are.
The sounds of selective demolition will soon be heard from the former federal courthouse at 1129 Noble St. as the City of Anniston moves closer to calling the historical building its new home.
During a Tuesday night meeting the City Council voted to hire general contractors Bradshaw & Pitts LLC for the price of $627,200 to begin the process of readying the 34,000-square-foot building for its new tenants.
Before the meeting, Mayor Jack Draper said architects are working with city staff to design the new space. The next step would be construction and reconfiguration to accommodate city offices.
Draper was elated that the project is underway.
“It is exciting, we’re well on the way, downtown is looking a lot different than it did even a couple of years ago, a big piece of overall downtown development is going to have City Hall moving back downtown, so I’m excited. Really, really good things are coming downtown, the new park, Ladiga trail and now City Hall, it is a big deal, and we’re excited,” the mayor said.
The estimated completion date is next summer for the building that has three floors and a basement.
The city announced its decision in March 2022 to relocate City Hall from the Anniston Star building on McClellan Boulevard to the former Federal Courthouse. The city will be only the second occupant of the stately building — the federal government, in the form of the U.S. Post Office, federal court, and various agencies, has always paid the bills before.
The history of the structure can be traced back to the spring of 1899 when the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 11214, “An Act for the Erection of a Public Building in Anniston, Ala.” — that called for the federal government to build a “substantial and commodious building, with fireproof vaults, for the use and accommodations of the post office, and for other government uses.”
In 1902 the plans for the courthouse arrived but it was not until the fall of 1904 when construction began in earnest due to various funding and architectural issues. It was well into 1906 that the building was opened for business.
The courthouse was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1976, meaning there are restrictions to the alterations that can be carried out on the building.
In 1935 a rear wing was added to meet the expanded demands of the post office. A marble facing similar to the original exterior was used but without the careful detailing around the windows or the stone band above the ground floor.
The post office eventually outgrew its space in the federal building and in 1962 opened in its present location at Quintard Avenue and 11th Street.
In other business Tuesday, the City Council voted to extend the arts and entertainment district, which now includes:
— Noble Street from its intersection with East 9th Street to its intersection with East 13th Street.
— East 13th from its intersection with Noble to its intersection with Walnut Avenue.
— Walnut Avenue from its intersection with West 13th Street to its intersection with Moore Ave.
— Moore Avenue from its intersection with 12th St. to its intersection with West 10th Street.
— West 10th Street. from its intersection with Moore Avenue to its intersection with Noble Street.
The council also:
— Approved a retail beer (off premises only) and retail table wine alcohol license application for Hyo Cha Andres — Sevens Food Mart located at 831 W. 15th St.
— Approved a bid of $117,590.00 for resurfacing of a portion of E. 18th Street, E. 19th Street and Legrande Ave. to Alabama Grading and Excavation.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.