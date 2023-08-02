 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Anniston City Council hires firm to begin renovations for next City Hall

In courtroom

The relative size of two figures — one being Anniston Mayor Jack Draper, in red — to their surroundings inside the main courtroom of the former U.S. Courthouse serves to show how immense parts of the building are.

 Bill Edwards / The Anniston Star

The sounds of selective demolition will soon be heard from the former federal courthouse at 1129 Noble St. as the City of Anniston moves closer to calling the historical building its new home. 

During a Tuesday night meeting the City Council voted to hire general contractors Bradshaw & Pitts LLC for the price of $627,200  to begin the process of readying the 34,000-square-foot building for its new tenants. 

Peeling Paint

Other areas of the former federal building will require a little more work, as this image from a recent photographic walkaround reveals.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.