Anniston City Council hears proposal for downtown warming station

First United Methodist Church in Anniston could open a warming station this winter to shelter the homeless on frigid nights, if the Anniston City Council approves a funding request from a homelessness task force.
The proposed location would supplant the city-run warming station at Carver Community Center.
During a Tuesday night work session, the council heard from Shannon Jenkins, chairman of City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, about the idea of sheltering the homeless at the Bridge on the campus of FUMC.
Last winter the city of Anniston had opened up Carver Community Center as a warming station for the homeless or those needing a warm place to spend the night when temperatures got cold.
Jenkins asked for $45,000 from the city to operate the warming station and the council received his request warmly.
“I think it’s money well spent honestly, I think it takes the burden off city employees,” said Councilwoman Ciara Smith.
Jenkins said money would help out with utilities, a trained staff and the cost of linens and other supplies.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks said the $45,000 would come out of the city’s reserve funds if the council so approves.
Jenkins said the move would free up Carver Center and relieve the burden on city staff for running a warming station. Jenkins also said that partnerships with local nonprofits, including Diane Smith’s “His Hands and Feet Ministries of Calhoun County” would also be helpful. Jenkins said Diane Smith has been passionately involved for a long time with helping the homeless in the area.
Jenkins said he had first hoped the proposed homeless shelter at 1411 Gurnee would have been ready in time to serve also as the warming station, but the shelter is still in the planning stages. The structure at that address is also part of the campus of the Methodist Church, which itself fills approximately three-quarters of the full downtown block.
Kyle Bryan, the congregation’s associate pastor, updated the council on the progress of the shelter, which would be inside the old War Memorial Building. He said the task force has visited homeless shelters in other cities to see how they operate.
“I’m excited to let you know that we have a floor plan for that facility based on what we learned at other places and we are in the process of getting estimates to see what it is going to cost to make that building look like what we want it to,” Bryan said.
“Our hope is that we will be able to house 40 to 50 folks in individual rooms,” he said.
The homeless shelter will serve as transitional housing to help individuals get back on their feet and find jobs, Bryan said.
Jenkins said that other municipalities are interested in helping the shelter once it’s up and running.
“It’s going to benefit the entire community, all of Calhoun County,”Jenkins said.
The council did not take a vote Tuesday night to fund the warming station, but Smith said she is confident that it will pass when the measure is presented to the council.
“It’s been up to the city for so long, I don’t think people understand how hard it is to maintain the warming shelter. We’re using city employees — they're not really trained to address the needs that need to be met during that time,” Smith said after the meeting.
During the formal meeting the council voted unanimously to approve its consent agenda, which included a bid from Bell-It-Out in the amount of $37,300 from the city’s general fund to demolish eight substandard structures located at:
— 425/426 B St.
— 1325 W. 15th St.
— 531 S. Christine Ave.
— 1107 Mulberry Ave.
— 600 W. 18th St.
— 413 Chestnut Ave.
— 508 Mulberry Ave.
— 1515 Walnut Ave.
The council also voted to approve $16,500 for Emtek to demolish three substandard structures using Community Development Block Grant funds. The structures are located at:
— 3711 Pelham Rd.
— 325 S. Wilmer
— 405 S. Wilmer
The council voted to approve a special events retail alcohol license for the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association’s Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire festival to be held from Oct. 21-23 located at 399 Monsanto Rd.
The council also voted to suspend the rule requiring the City Council to meet on the third Tuesday of October 2022.
The council passed a resolution authorizing a professional services agreement with The Retail Coach, LLC. The Retail Coach provides professional services to aid the city in its retail market research, analysis, strategies and recruitment. The cost to the city is not to exceed $42,000.
According to the company’s executive summary the objectives include:
— Research and analyze the Anniston retail market for growth opportunities.
— Determine the unique, viable retail market potential for Anniston.
— Identify key retail and restaurant targets that align with the vision of growth for the city.
— Recruit target retailers and restaurants through proactive outreach and industry conference representation.
The duration of the agreement with The Retail Coach is one year.
The passed another resolution authorizing a professional services agreement with Sain Associates to repave nearly three miles of Leighton Avenue from the northern end at East 22nd Street to the southern end at O Street.
The cost of repaving 2.94 miles of Leighton will be $74,500 and work is estimated to take six weeks. Residents along the avenue. can expect to see the construction start in the first half of 2023.