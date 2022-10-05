 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Anniston City Council hears proposal for downtown warming station

Allocation would open up space at Methodist Church

Carver Center Warming Station

In this image from January 2018, Diane Smith prepares food for people at the Carver Center Warming Station in Anniston. 

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star/file

First United Methodist Church in Anniston could open a warming station this winter to shelter the homeless on frigid nights, if the Anniston City Council approves a funding request from a homelessness task force.

The proposed location would supplant the city-run warming station at Carver Community Center. 