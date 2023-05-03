Anniston City Council hears of Ladiga Trail planning progress

During a Tuesday night work session the Anniston City Council learned about the progress of the Chief Ladiga Trail extension project.
When completed, a seven-mile extension to the Chief Ladiga Trail will connect downtown Anniston to Michael Tucker Park, which is the current terminus of the trail just south of Weaver.
Joe Meads, P.E., Senior Principal with Sain Engineering — the engineering consulting firm that’s designing the trail extension — told the council that the design work is 75 percent finished.
The engineering firm started its design work in May of 2022.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of progress made up to this point,” Meads said.
Meads said that the letting process for contractors to bid on the construction of the Chief Ladiga Trail extension should be in August.
The construction of the trail should be in November 2024, Meads said.
“We think that’s conservative, we think that a 12-16 month schedule is reasonable… we’re hoping to get a great contractor and they can get on it,” he said.
Meads commended Toby Bennington, director of economic development and city planning, along with his staff for doing a great job on the trail extension.
Mayor Jack Draper and the council were pleased with the update.
“We are excited about this project. This is obviously a big deal for the entire region, glad it’s moving along,” the Mayor said.
While not part of the current project, Meads talked about a possible future southern addition to the trail.
“This is a great project countywide, there’s been recent conversations led by Toby and East Alabama Planning Commission to connect the Chief Ladiga trail into Oxford and Hobson City and then possibly tie in by Coldwater Mountain,” Meads said.
During a brief formal meeting the council approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Besito Mexican Kitchen located at 911 Noble Street.
The council also appointed and reappointed a number of board members to Main Street Anniston.
During council comments the upcoming Noble Street Festival and Sunny King Criterium was discussed.
“I just want to urge everyone to come down to Noble Street Saturday for the Sunny King Criterium race, it’s just phenomenal and there will be cyclists from all over the United States and, as I understand it, other countries as well,” Councilwoman Millie Harris said.
Councilwoman Ciara Smith reminded everyone of her Ward 3 town hall meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. at the South Highland Community Center, 229 S Allen Ave.
Councilman Jay Jenkins recognized the Main Street Anniston board members who were in attendance that were either appointed or reappointed.
“We appreciate you guys in what you’re willing to do for our community making it a better place, I know you’ve been active and thankful for you all,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins also recognized the Donoho School girls tennis team that competed against AHSAA 4A teams and finished as state runner-up.
“A rather small school competing on a rather big scale, congratulations, the mayor’s daughter is one of those on that team,” Jenkins said.
Donoho, a college preparatory private school, competes in AHSAA class 1A in football and class 2A in baseball.
Jenkins then also invited everyone to come to the Noble Street Festival.
The next City Council meeting will be on May 16.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.