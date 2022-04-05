Anniston City Council hears about solar energy generation project

During a work session Tuesday night the Anniston City Council discussed a request for a tax abatement for Anniston Solar, LLC, a company that hopes to build a 80-megawatt “solar farm” at McClellan.
Capable of generating electricity from sunlight, the facility would be on a 950-acre parcel of land that is currently unused and undeveloped, said Ben Ludwig, land use and community relations manager with Southern Current, a solar development company from South Carolina. Anniston Solar LLC is a project owned by Southern Current, Ludwig said.
Ludwig said the capital investment of the solar farm would be $110 million and would employ 250 construction workers; once the project is finished it would employ five people full time.
Ludwig asked the council to consider a total of 20 years of tax abatement for the solar farm.
“Anniston Solar is requesting the abatement of the non-education portion of the sales and use tax, and the non-education ad valorem tax, for 10 years,” Ludwig said.
He said he would also approach the county and the Governor’s Office for an additional 10 years of tax abatement due to the fact the city can’t grant that authority for longer than 10 years.
Ludwig said the total amount of tax available for education purposes during the 20-year abatement period would be $11 million.
The revenue stream from the solar farm would go to the McClellan Development Authority for structural upgrades and for funding industrial recruitment, said Ludwig.
Ludwig said the energy manufactured at the solar farm would go into the transmission grid and distributed by Alabama Power.
MDA director Julie Moss, attending the work session along with MDA board members, was in favor of the solar farm.
“It brings a continuous revenue stream for properties that cannot be developed, you’ve got that revenue stream coming in of which then we can put back into the development of McClellan, and when the MDA is done doing their job of redeveloping out there, then this goes to the city,” Moss said.
No action was taken by the council about the abatement request.
Michael Webb, treasurer with the nonprofit Alabama Law Enforcement Appreciation Foundation, told the council that Law Enforcement Appreciation Week will be May 16-20. The event will include lunch each day for each law enforcement officer in the 7th Judicial District of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties at the Oxford Civic Center Monday through Thursday, and Friday at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Gifts, trips and prizes will also be given to law enforcement. On Friday, May 20, the State Memorial Committee will have a ceremony for the fallen at the Centennial Memorial Park and Gov. Kay Ivey will speak.
During the formal council meeting that followed the work session, the council approved the following:
— A bid for the purchase of battery upgrades for multiple solar-powered trailers for the police department to Vetted Security Solutions in the amount of $31,250.
— Designating Mayor Jack Draper as the official voting delegate and Councilwoman Millie Harris as the 1st Alternate voting delegate during the annual business meeting of the Alabama League of Municipalities held May 11-14, 2022.
— A grant application to the Economic Development Administration under the public works and economic adjustment assistance program. This grant would be used to develop trails at the Anniston Museum and Gardens.
During closing comments the council and mayor expressed their concerns over the rash of fatal drug overdoses in the area.
Councilwoman Ciara Smith said a young woman passed away Monday night from an overdose.
“She left children behind, it does hit home when you have young people, mothers and fathers leaving in this way and children having to bear that burden for so long,” Smith said.
Smith said she hopes and prays the council can find a solution to help law enforcement and create partnerships to get the drugs out of the neighborhoods.
The mayor also echoed the sentiments of the council’s concerns over the situation and was optimistic that a solution can be found.
“We have among the best and best trained police departments and fire departments in this state… I’m confident in their ability working with city staff and us to devise strategies and I know that they’re doing that now and I appreciate that, but it’s clearly something we have to continue to work on and focus on,” Draper said.
Draper also encouraged everyone to come to the Noble Street Festival this Saturday.