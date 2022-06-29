Anniston City Council considers renewal of funding resolution

A City Council effort to renew a funding resolution for Anniston City Schools brought about calls for accountability for how the money would benefit students.
The resolution concerned the “new business sales tax revenue education fund,” which would earmark 20 percent of municipal sales tax remitted to the city by businesses that are newly established beginning June 1, 2021, and ending on June 1, 2025.
A previous similar resolution, passed with an expiration date, had been in effect from 2018-21 and generated $80,000 for the school system. School administrators applied the money to workforce development and career tech programs.
During a work session prior to its meeting Tuesday night, council members said they want any new resolution to be worded in such a way to incorporate accountability for where and how future money would be spent. Pending the creation of this language, the council in its regular meeting tabled the resolution.
Councilwoman Ciara Smith said she would like to see a “plan of action” and a written request from the school board of how the funds are going to be used.
“From that plan of action there’s a motion from the council to either vote yes or no to extend those funds to the school board,” Smith said. “What I would like to see, the council would receive a written report of how those funds were utilized, when the project is completed, how much of an impact did it have on the kids.”
“I just think that there should be a level of accountability amongst the school board and the City Council with how to use our funds to impact our children,” she said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins liked the idea of the school board being accountable with the funds.
“I'd like for us to figure out collectively, when I say collectively I mean us and the school board, some level of metrics that we can look at,” Jenkins said.
“I’d love to see some kind of metric that shows the citizens that the taxpayer money that we’re allocating to the school system is being spent in a way that is yielding a positive return for our children,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said as Anniston grows and attracts new businesses, so will the money allocated to the school system.
“It’s important to get these parameters defined,” Jenkins said.
Mayor Jack Draper, council members, City Manager Steven Folks and city attorney Bruce Downey worked on crafting the wording on the resolution that may be voted on at next week’s council meeting.
Sports teams recognized
During the formal council meeting that followed the work session, the council recognized the 10 and under All Star baseball team and the city’s Special Olympic team.
The Anniston Parks and Recreation department’s therapeutic recreation Special Olympics team brought home 11 medals, including five gold medals, from nationals June 6-9 in Orlando.
The Anniston Parks and Recreation department’s 10 and under All Star baseball team was runner-up in its first ever regional championship appearance.
Bernadette Burroughs, coach of the Special Olympic team, read out all of the accomplishments of the athletes that competed to a thunderous applause from all in attendance.
The mayor and council members congratulated the team and thanked the athletes for representing the city.
“Just outstanding work, it’s great to see us represented in such a strong light, thank you for carrying that torch for us,” said councilman Jay Jenkins.
The baseball team were all wearing their runner-up championship rings and held them up for all to see, at Jenkins’ request.
“That is awesome, I’m proud of you all, outstanding effort, way to go,” Jenkins said.