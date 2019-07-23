Anniston's proposed 2020 city budget includes $50,000 to hire a public relations officer for the city, but at least one member of the City Council has concerns about who would control the PR message.
“Who controls what's going to be printed and who controls what's not going to be printed?” asked City Councilman Ben Little.
Little was one of four council members who discussed the city's initial 2020 budget proposal in a budget workshop at the City Meeting Center Tuesday afternoon. City staff spent two hours presenting the basics of their $39.9 million spending plan for the city, a budget that would slightly increase spending by the city. Nothing in the budget proposal is set in stone; the Tuesday meeting was the beginning of the council's budget process.
The proposed public relations hire goes against the recent trend for the city, which has done more terminating than hiring in recent years. City financial officer Cory Salley told council members the city's staff was currently at 331 full-time employees, down from 381 in 2010. Despite that drop in staff, total spending on payroll has risen slightly over the same period, Salley said.
Merit pay raises, given regularly to employees for good service, was the reason for the increase. He noted that the city has also hired part-time workers to do some work once done by full time employees.
News of the increased staffing cost didn't sit well with some on the council. Councilman David Reddick said each department should be required to bring data to show that their department performed well.
“What's the merit for the merit raise?" Reddick asked. The councilman also asked whether the raises went to top earners or all earners. Interim City Manager Stephen Folks said the city's highest-paid employees were "maxed out" on the merit pay system, so the raises would go mostly to lower-paid workers.
The city once had a public relations officer, a position it eliminated in 2015, according to Salley. Folks and other city staffers said there was a need for the office, in part to promote downtown events and under-publicized venues such as the restaurant at the city-run Cane Creek golf course.
Little questioned whether a city the size of Anniston needed a PR office. Mayor Jack Draper said there was a day-to-day need for PR.
“They'll be pushing out positive information about what's going on, promoting what we have,” Draper said. “It's not just reacting.”
Little said that if a PR office is created, City Council members should have some ability to share news through the office, including news that isn't always “good.”
“Public relations is not good all the time,” Little said.
Council members generally don't give direct instructions to city employees, something that's prohibited by the Council-Manager Act that governs the city. Little lost his council position in 2012 after being convicted of giving an order to an employee, but he was re-elected in the next election cycle four years later.
Council members also discussed proposed funding for the city's municipal court system, where six employees work, with a proposed 2020 budget of $472,000.
Little took issue with the way the city's prosecutors and public defenders are hired. He cited a past attorney general's opinion that, according to Little, put that decision in the hands of the city manager. He said he believed the hiring should be in the hands of the council instead.
"That attorney general's opinion is point blank wrong," he said.
Questioning by Little and Reddick took up much of the two-hour meeting, in which city officials discussed proposed funding for the city managers' office, the council and city courts.
Council members plan to meet again Wednesday to hear about planned spending for the police and other city departments. The city has also announced a third work session for Thursday.