Anniston City Council approves budget amendments prior to likely adoption Sept. 19

The Anniston City Council Tuesday approved four spending amendments for its upcoming 2023-24 budget, a document that’s expected to pass the council Sept. 19 following a public hearing on that date.
The fiscal year commences Oct. 1.
Before reading the four amendments Tuesday, Mayor Jack Draper thanked the council and city staff for being willing and able to work so closely together.
The first amendment increases the police administration’s budget by $38,000 for a wireless data service for its camera system to be paid for by city reserves.
The second amendment increases outside agencies funding by $10,000 to bring the total appropriation to the Coosa Valley Juvenile center to $150,000.
The third amendment increases non-departmental funding by $15,000 to bring the total allocation to the Anniston Express to $340,000 that will come from city reserves.
In the fourth amendment, Regional Medical Center will receive an allocation of $400,000 for capital improvements and equipment to be paid out of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Additionally, $225,000 has been allocated for new playground improvements and capital improvements to be funded from bond funds, Draper said.
The council passed its consent agenda that included:
— Approval of a bid for purchase of three 2023 one-half ton crew cab pickup trucks for the Anniston fire department in the amount of $73,800 each.
— Approval of a letter of support for Premier Holdings to apply for a grant through ADECA Capital Funds Grant to provide affordable internet service for citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
— Authorization of the Adoption and Approval of the annual action plan under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and HOME investment partnerships act program.
During the council comment section near the end of the meeting Councilwoman Ciara Smith said the $400,000 allocated to RMC will follow some of the same requirements that are given to other entities.
“They will have to request and give us documentation of what they’re using those funds for, for us to distribute those funds back to them,” Smith said.
Smith said it’s important to know where taxpayers' dollars are going.
“Thankfully we have some great people at the hospital that have no issue with accountability so I do want to thank them for that,” she said.
Councilman Demetric “DD” Roberts thanked Anniston City Manager Steven Folks and finance director Jessica Leonard for their work on the city’s budget. Roberts said that when he took office three years ago the city’s budget was $42 million compared to the new budget of $46 million.
“That tells me one thing, something is working, something is going right,” Roberts said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said the new and larger city budget is attributed to growth in the community.
Jenkins cited there was a 10 percent increase in revenues from the previous year.
“That’s pretty exceptional,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said that the city will be able to address things that were not addressed in the past.
“I’m thankful for our community, I do believe we are moving Anniston in the right direction and that we will continue to see this growth,” he said.
The mayor chimed in and said tough issues still need to be addressed but things are going well.
“We’re all in this together, and we all have to work together to make this city all that it can be, but I do want you know that I am proud and honored to serve with this group of people both on the council and on staff who have the best interest of the city Annistonians at heart,” the mayor said.