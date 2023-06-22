 Skip to main content
Anniston City Council appoints 5 to development board

Way to go Tana

Steven Folks, Anniston city manager, gives Tana Bryant, senior code enforcement officer, a special certificate and coin for going above and beyond the call of duty. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The local body established in 2015 to promote business inside a defined downtown Anniston historic district is now operating with five new members.

Grant Jackson, Faith Wright, Louis Downing, Mike Poe and Tyler McNickle were all appointed to the Downtown Development Authority by a unanimous vote by the City Council during its regular Tuesday night meeting. They are five of seven members on the eight-year-old board. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.