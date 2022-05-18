Anniston City Council applauds AHS track teams

It was standing room only Tuesday night at the Anniston City Council meeting as two separate groups converged on the council chamber.
The first group recognized was the Anniston High boys track team, which recently won the school’s first state championship in that sport.
“This season was a great season for us,” Anniston coach Lisa Howard told the crowd.
“Thank you so much for recognizing us and the hard work that they put in is greatly appreciated,” Howard said to a thunderous applause.
The council was very appreciative of the accomplishments of both the boys and the girls track team.
“It feels good to be a Bulldog, I am honestly so proud — not surprised, because I expect nothing less from amazing kids like you are,” Councilwoman Ciara Smith said.
Mayor Jack Draper said the athletes along with the parents, coaches and administrators were the best that Anniston has to offer.
“Y’all do make us all proud and y’all are Anniston’s future,” Draper said.
The council posed with the track team and Coach Howard after the official recognition.
The second group of people in attendance showed up to support the city’s efforts to apply for a grant under the Land & Water Conservation Fund for a Coldwater Mountain Trail Head. The grant would help construct an access road and trailhead parking at Coldwater Mountain along with other amenities for cyclists. The council voted unanimously to apply for the grant, which was in the council’s consent agenda.
The proposed 65-acre trailhead project is projected to cost $1,432,798.95. The city is applying for a grant totaling $500,000 or 35 percent of the total proposed project costs. The city will hold in reserve $932,798.95 or 65 percent of the proposed project cost.
During a public hearing on the matter, Tom Nelson spoke in support of the grant application.
Nelson is past president of the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association and said the 65-acre trailhead would be an investment for the city by attracting more cyclists to the area. Nelson said the trailhead could contain pavilions, showers, camping areas and bathrooms.
A number of Oxford High cyclists attended the meeting as a show of support for the grant application.
In other business:
— The council approved a restaurant retail liquor license for the Crab Barrack located at 712 S. Quintard.
— Approved $1,087,000 for Bradshaw and Pitts, LLC to renovate Anniston Fire Station #3 Training Center.
— Awarded Hurst Construction, LLC $1,949,277 for the Glen Addie Community Center addition and renovation at 426 Mulberry Ave. This is the site of the new Dr. David Satcher & St. Michaels Health Clinic.
— Appointed Ellen Bass to the Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston Place No. 2 with a term to expire May 31, 2027.