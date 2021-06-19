Anniston City Council adds Juneteenth to its official holidays

During a called meeting this morning a jovial Anniston City Council voted 5-0 to add Juneteenth to the city’s calendar of holidays.
“This is a big time in history,” said Ciara Smith, the city’s vice-mayor and one of two Black members on the five-person council. “To be able to make such a symbolic statement like this, on the federal level and the state level and on the local level.”
President Joe Biden earlier in the week signed a law designating Juneteenth, which commemorates the belated arrival of news of emancipation in Texas after the Civil War, as a national holiday. The June 19 event was widely, though not universally, celebrated in Black communities, and activists had often called for the event to be declared an official holiday — a call that grew in volume last year, as protests over the death of George Floyd brought more attention to issues of racial justice.
Still, news of the passage of the bill took many local governments by surprise, coming as it did just days before the holiday’s first observance. Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that Friday would be a holiday for state workers. City Manager Steven Folks said the announcement simply didn’t give the city enough lead time to close offices on Friday.
Instead, a buoyant group of council members showed up in their casual clothes on a Saturday to read and approve an ordinance declaring Monday the city’s official Juneteenth observance of the holiday in 2021. In future years, the city holiday will fall on the Friday before June 19, creating a three-day weekend.
Board members Black and white expressed enthusiasm about the new holiday. Councilwoman Millie Harris, who is white, in an invocation before the meeting gave thanks for an opportunity to “partially right one of the wrongs that has been done in our country.”
Councilwoman Smith said the vote gave her “chills.”
“It’s historic for us to be able to sit here — different ages, different races and different genders — in one accord,” she said.
The vote came as the first rains from Tropical Storm Claudette began to fall in Anniston. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, and the area is under a flash flood watch until Sunday afternoon. Mayor Jack Draper announced that the Juneteenth festival, originally set for Saturday afternoon in Zinn Park, is postponed one week to June 26.
The Heritage Festival, a celebration typically held on or near Juneteenth, was already set for Aug. 28 of this year.
Folks, the city manager, said that while most city agencies will be closed Monday, the Wiggins and Hodges community centers and the Aquatic Center will remain open.
According to a city announcement issued later in the day, Cane Creek Golf Course will also be open Monday, and the city will move forward with an opening of bids on a roofing project that was also scheduled for Monday.