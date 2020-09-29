Anniston city candidate forum Thursday

The Anniston Star is hosting a forum for the candidates in the upcoming runoff election for Anniston mayor and City Council seats for Wards 1, 2 and 3.
The forum will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Anniston High School auditorium. The event will also be broadcast live on the Star’s Facebook page.
The runoff election will be Oct. 6. For information on polling places, go to annistonal.gov.
To request an absentee ballot, contact the Anniston city clerk’s office at 256-231-7710. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Thursday.