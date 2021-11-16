Anniston Changers to tidy up Constantine Park Saturday

The Anniston Changers neighborhood improvement group is headed to Constantine Park this Saturday for its next service project. Volunteers will be picking up litter, weeding and cutting grass from 10 a.m. until noon.
Anniston Changers was formed last year when the World Changers didn’t come to Anniston due to the pandemic, prompting city leaders to form its own group.
For the past several years, World Changers, a religious nonprofit, has brought volunteers from multiple states to Anniston to repair homes and carry out community cleanup projects, often for older residents with low incomes.
Last year more than 200 Anniston Changers volunteers descended on Mural Park and surrounding areas in west Anniston to remove trash, trim bushes, paint and do other beautification chores.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston public information officer, said volunteers are encouraged to bring supplies including lawn mowers, litter grabbers, weed-eaters, gloves, shovels, hedge trimmers and chain saws.
Food, drinks and fellowship will be provided to each and every person who volunteers.
Hodges said that the Anniston Changers does one project per month, usually on the third Saturday of the month unless there is another event already set for that Saturday.
Hodges said Anniston Changers has had a positive effect on the city.
“Anniston Changers serves as an opportunity for citizens to fellowship and connect over their shared desire to play a part in beautifying our city. To date, Changers has moved over 20 tons of litter/debris out of the city,” Hodges said.
Hodges said that the group is just finishing up its first round of home grant repairs, in which applicants are awarded up to $1,000 each for the purpose of emergency home repairs. The grants were accomplished through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.
“Ultimately, we owe our success to the incredible men and women who have volunteered their time and passion towards doing whatever it is they can to help to build up the Model City,” Hodges said.
