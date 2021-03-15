Anniston Changers to take on Golden Springs Saturday

The volunteer group Anniston Changers will clean brush and litter in the Golden Springs area Saturday morning, city officials announced last week.
The group, which invites local volunteers to monthly cleanups in various parts of Anniston, is a child of the pandemic. When the faith-based group World Changers suspended its regular visits to the city due to COVID-19, city officials organized their own volunteer cleanup effort, with help from local church leaders.
“To date we’ve cleared 20 tons of debris out of the city,” said city spokesman Jackson Hodges, an organizer of the group.
Many of Alabama’s pandemic-related restrictions, including the mask mandate, are set to expire in April as the number of vaccinated Alabamians begins to increase. Asked if the winding-down of the pandemic will help attendance at future Anniston Changers events, Hodges said he’s not sure.
“I can tell you that what’s affected the numbers most so far is the weather,” Hodges said.
Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Golden Springs Baptist Church. People who have hedge clippers, string trimmers or mowers are encouraged to bring them. For more information, call Hodges at 256-846-2044.