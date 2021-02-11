Anniston Changers to return with Feb. 20 project

The volunteer work group Anniston Changers is looking for people to help clean up parts of Moore and McKleroy avenues on Feb. 20, city officials announced Wednesday.
From noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 20, volunteers will pick up litter, trim weeds and brush at five properties along both roads and will build a wheelchair ramp at another property, according to an announcement Wednesday from city spokesman Jackson Hodges.
City officials began organizing Anniston Changers last year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled regular visits by World Changers, a nonprofit that brought volunteers from around the country to work on neighborhood cleanups and home repairs in the Model City.
Volunteers for the event will meet in the parking lot of Full Gospel Holy Temple Church on Moore Avenue on Feb. 20. People who have hedge clippers, weed trimmers or mowers are encouraged to bring them, according to Hodges.
For more information, call 256-846-2044.