Anniston Changers to hold MLK ‘weekend of service’

Anniston Changers, a city-sponsored volunteer group, will hold two “weekend of service” events over the Martin Luther King Day weekend, city spokesman Jackson Hodges announced this week.
Volunteers will meet up in Zinn Park Saturday at 8 a.m., with a plan to split up and do cleanup at four locations around the city.
“At one site, there’s a disabled gentleman who needs help cleaning newspapers out of his home,” Hodges said. The group will clean up litter and brush at the other sites, Hodges said.
Anniston Changers got its start last year as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus canceled the city’s regular visit from World Changers, a church-based group that brought volunteers to town for repair and cleanup projects. City officials, working with local church groups, organized monthly cleanups and other events using local volunteers.
“We’ve been blown away by the response,” Hodges said. The group’s first two events brought in a total of around 300 people, he said, and 50 to 60 people showed up when the group agreed to help the Salvation Army with bell-ringing before Christmas.
In a second MLK weekend event, Hodges said, the group will hold a donation drive Monday on behalf of the Salvation Army. Donors can bring furniture, household appliances and mint condition clothes and shoes to Zinn Park for donation between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. That event will coincide with the city’s yearly MLK Breakfast, which will be served outside at the park this year to stay in line with social-distancing guidelines.
The MLK Breakfast program of speakers and performances will be held online this year, and will be posted on Facebook Live and on the city’s website at noon Monday.
To register online for the event, go to: https://rb.gy/88nem2