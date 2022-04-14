Anniston Changers to give Lott-Mosby stadium a spring cleanup

The Anniston Changers’ next monthly community project is to tidy up around the iconic Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium to get it ready for spring training by the Anniston Bulldog football team.
Volunteers are needed on April 23 to help with spring cleaning at the stadium and the fieldhouse from 9 a.m. - noon. Volunteers are asked to assemble in the football stadium’s parking lot at 308 East 18th Street.
Jackson Hodges, City of Anniston public information officer, said this will be the 19th consecutive service project for Anniston Changers. The group came into being when the World Changers didn’t make an Anniston trip due to the pandemic, prompting city leaders in 2020 to take the initiative and form a local self-help organization.
“We couldn’t pick a better way to spend a Saturday than gearing up for football season with the Bulldogs,” Hodges said.
Volunteers are asked to bring pressure washers and landscaping equipment.
“We will mainly be focused on pressure washing the bleachers as well as working on the field house at the stadium. Drinks, food, and fellowship will be provided for all, so come out and be the change on April 23 and let’s work to help our Bulldogs to achieve a tremendous football season,” Hodges said.
The stadium was built in 1939 to honor deceased Anniston High athletes and was appropriately named Memorial Stadium. The stadium was renamed Chink Lott Memorial Stadium in 1985 to honor Edgar Douglas “Chink” Lott who was the head football coach at Anniston High from 1930-43.
In 2009 the stadium was renamed Lott-Mosby stadium to honor Robert Mosby who coached at the Cobb High School in west Anniston.
One of many events held at the stadium was the annual Turkey Bowl, which was played on Thanksgiving and featured local high school teams from 1951-61. The Turkey Bowl, a fundraiser for a charity and high school athletics, was sponsored by the Anniston Quarterback Club.
To register to volunteer for this project, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3vbaEbT