Anniston Changers to clean up Norwood Park

The Anniston Changers will meet this Saturday morning to clean and spruce up the Norwood Park neighborhood as part of their latest community service project.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public relations director, said volunteers will meet in the parking lot of Norwood Park located at 420 W. 29th St. in Anniston at 8 a.m. and they will work until 11 a.m.
“We will be working to clean up the area and neighborhoods near the park, so be sure to bring any lawn equipment you can, we will be picking up litter as well,” Hodges said.
Refreshments will be provided for all who volunteer, he said.
Anniston Changers came into being when a larger group, known as World Changers, didn’t make an Anniston trip due to the pandemic, prompting city leaders in 2020 to take the initiative and form a local self-help organization.
