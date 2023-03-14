 Skip to main content
Anniston Changers to clean up Norwood Park

The Anniston Changers will meet this Saturday morning to clean and spruce up the Norwood Park neighborhood as part of their latest community service project. 

Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public relations director, said volunteers will meet in the parking lot of Norwood Park located at 420 W. 29th St. in Anniston at 8 a.m. and they will work until 11 a.m.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.