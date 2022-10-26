 Skip to main content
Anniston Changers to celebrate their two-year anniversary with a community project

The Anniston Changers will celebrate their second anniversary this Saturday when they tidy up around the Carver Community Center and surrounding areas in west Anniston. 

The group came into being when a larger group, known as World Changers, didn’t make an Anniston trip due to the pandemic, prompting city leaders in 2020 to take the initiative and form a local self-help organization.