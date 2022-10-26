Anniston Changers to celebrate their two-year anniversary with a community project

The Anniston Changers will celebrate their second anniversary this Saturday when they tidy up around the Carver Community Center and surrounding areas in west Anniston.
The group came into being when a larger group, known as World Changers, didn’t make an Anniston trip due to the pandemic, prompting city leaders in 2020 to take the initiative and form a local self-help organization.
Jackson Hodges, city of Anniston public relations director, said that volunteers need to meet at the Carver Community Center parking lot at 720 W. 14th St. on Saturday.
“We plan to work from 8 - 11 a.m.,” Hodges said.
Hodges said that the team will tackle illegally dumped trash as well as garden variety litter around the community.
“If you have a truck or trailer and want to make an impact on your community please join us Saturday to be the change,” he said.
Hodges said that other volunteers are needed around the community center on foot to pick up trash and debris.
Hodges said this Saturday’s project will be the group’s 24th consecutive project.
“None of this would’ve been possible without the dedicated volunteers who have shown up every Saturday to make an impact, the support of our tremendous city leadership and the Anniston Changers board members,” Hodges said.
Over the course of the last two years Anniston Changers have seen 320 different volunteers, moved over 40 tons of litter out of the city and have completed over $20,000 in home repairs, Hodges said.
Like their namesake change is coming for the Anniston Changers.
“After this month’s project, we will be moving to a quarterly format where we do an extra big service project once every four months,” Hodges said.
“We hope everyone comes out to pitch in for this two-year anniversary this Saturday,” he said.
For more information: 256-846-2044.