Anniston Changers takes on Norwood Park

Demetric “D.D.” Roberts says he can remember when the neighborhood around Norwood Park was beautiful.
“Now almost every other house is grown up,” said Roberts, the newly elected city councilman for Anniston’s Ward 2. “People are moving from this area, because the rite of passage was that you hear gunshots every day.”
Some of the beauty was back this morning, as a crowd of roughly 80 people gathered for a cleanup conducted by Anniston Changers, a volunteer group that sprang up with the rise of COVID-19.
Before the pandemic, Anniston got regular visits from World Changers, a group that brought in volunteers from churches from across the South for intense weekends of work on home repairs and cleanup in the city’s most-stressed neighborhoods.
Coronavirus nixed this year’s World Changers visit, so city officials and local church leaders got together to create their own local version. A cleanup at Mural Park last month brought out nearly 200 volunteers, and city officials say volunteers cleared up 10 tons of debris. Organizers said they expected this second event to be smaller, but that they consider the turnout a success.
One secret to that success is the group’s reliance on churches to tap into their already existing corps of volunteers. Today's event drew work crews from seven different churches, from various parts of town, some of them predominantly Black, others largely white. Some participants said they’ve been hoping to work in this way for some time.
“I’ve spent the last 20 years trying to make this kind of connection,” said Rev. Roland Brown, pastor of Golden Spring Baptist Church. Brown said he’d worked with Anniston Soup Bowl and other organizations to get into volunteer work; this morning, he led a crew cutting and hauling away brush from Blue Mountain Road and from railroad property that could one day become part of the Ladiga Trail.
Crews from other churches boarded up and painted an abandoned house on Walnut Avenue, helped a resident on 10th street clear hoarded items out of a house, moved grass and did litter pickup.
Roberts, the new councilman, stayed behind at the park to cook for volunteers. He said that before the pandemic, a group of community members met occasionally to talk about similar revitalization projects — including a plan to eventually hold a home-run derby at the small baseball field at Norwood Park.
“This community feels neglected,” he said. “When people talk about cleanup, it’s always Noble Street or 15th. They need it, but it’s time to look at some of the other neighborhoods, too.”
Social distancing wasn’t difficult at the cleanup, with groups working outdoors and in masks. But the pandemic does loom over the group’s near-future plans. Statewide and in Calhoun County, new cases are emerging faster than they did at the previous peak over the summer, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health today.
City spokesman Jackson Hodges said the group will likely hold a smaller event in December. Anniston Changers is now organized mostly by city workers, but Hodges said supporters hope to soon form a nonprofit that, among other things, would be able to help individual people when they make requests.
The work itself, Hodges said, is only part of the benefit the group provides.
“One of the most impressive things that happened last time was the fellowship that happened,” Hodges said. After the October event, he said, people from various churches stayed and talked for well over an hour.
“People of all colors shapes and sizes,” Hodges said. “That’s the kind of camaraderie we’re seeking.”