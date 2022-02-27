Anniston Changers takes its labors to Blue Mountain

More than 20 volunteers took advantage of a cool and sunny Saturday morning to help make one part of their town a little cleaner.
Formed a year ago to put love of community into action, Anniston Changers on this day gathered at the junction of Blue Mountain Road and Railroad Drive to form a cleanup brigade.
“We’re going to pick up litter, mow, cut logs and do all kinds of things,” said Anniston Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges.
Since its formation, Anniston Changers has completed 17 service projects and has removed more than 30 tons of waste and debris.
“We go out once a month and, along with whoever wants to join along, we do the good work,” Hodges said.
He said a home repair grant has also been started through the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.
“Requests are taken for home repairs,” Hodges said. “We repaired eight homes during the first round and plan on doing many more this time.”
Applications for the current round of home repairs are being taken through Feb. 28 and can be filed at www.cfnea.org.
Anniston City Councilman Demetric Roberts said the success of Anniston Changers is evidence of the pride citizens of Anniston take in their town.
“It’s about our community coming out and working together,” Roberts said. “The city is not just an administrative body, it’s the citizens as a whole. I know we have good people and this is what comes out from them. This is a great thing.”