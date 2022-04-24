Anniston Changers tackle debris around football stadium

Anniston community members rolled up their sleeves and got to work Saturday morning to clean up around the high school’s football stadium and field house.
Anniston High School’s Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium and its field house got a proper scrubbing thanks to the Anniston Changers bringing several community volunteers in to help the cause. Power washers blasted away grime from the bleachers and sidewalks, folks prowled every inch of the area for trash removal, and the field house benefited from such touches as new paint and flooring inside.
Rantron Allen, a AHS football coach, happens to also be a finance manager at the Kia Store of Anniston, which sponsored the restoration of the fieldhouse.
“The owners and I decided that we wanted to upgrade the facility so we actually started working on the field house here,” Allen said. “These kids have been putting in a lot of work, working hard, so they deserve the proper facilities.”
Allen brought in several of the football players to help provide muscle to the project. Grayshaun Swain, age 15 and standing more than 6 feet tall, said he played on the field and wanted to see it shine.
“I’m excited to help build our field back to help get it looking like it used to,” Swain said.
Also there to lend a hand was Anniston Mayor Jack Draper and his 5-year-old daughter Mary Yonce. With the little girl on his hip, Draper addressed the group and thanked everyone for their participation. He told The Star that this particular project was “really good for Anniston.”
Draper thanked the Anniston Changers for the major part they played in the community and for “addressing the issues that needed to be addressed.”
“You know, we really all have to work together and this is such a great representation of that, as far as cleaning up this area in particular,” Draper said. “Athletics bring the community together, but all the projects have been fantastic and we look forward to many more.”
Members of several community groups volunteered their time, such as the Anniston Fatherhood Initiative. Active for 10 years, the men's group works as mentors with kids in the community, according to Sonny McMahand, who is on their board of directors.
McMahand said the Anniston Fatherhood Initiative strives to get the kids involved with community projects such as this one on a regular basis. He said the clean up Saturday was members' fifth time working with the Anniston Changers over the past year.
Anniston’s Fire Marshal Jason Brown was also present — pressure washing old paint off the sidewalk leading up to the field house. But, he said, he was there on his own time, not representing the fire department or the men's group. He was simply there to lend a hand and “just volunteer my time on a Saturday.”