Anniston Changers seek volunteers to clean McArthur community

The Anniston Changers program is offering another opportunity to area residents to clean a section of northwest Anniston. The service project to spruce up the McArthur Drive community will be from 8-11 a.m on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Participants are asked to bring lawnmowers, landscaping tools and gloves.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 