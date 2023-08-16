Anniston Changers seek volunteers to clean McArthur community

The Anniston Changers program is offering another opportunity to area residents to clean a section of northwest Anniston. The service project to spruce up the McArthur Drive community will be from 8-11 a.m on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Participants are asked to bring lawnmowers, landscaping tools and gloves.
“There will be other tasks as well,” said Hodges, “so feel free to come and help out any way that you can.”
Volunteers will meet in the parking lot of Smith’s Appliances at the intersection of East 26th and Noble Streets.
City spokesman Jackson Hodges said refreshments and fellowship will be in abundance for the volunteers. He asks that those wishing to help, should go to www.AnnistonChangers.com and register if possible. For other information, call or text Hodges at 256-846-2044.
(McArthur Drive and McArthur Street are two different roads in the same general part of town. McArthur Drive is the longer one, an east-west route connecting Noble Street with Norwood Park.)
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.