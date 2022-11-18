Anniston Changers receives cleanup award

The Anniston Changers received the highest award available from the nonprofit Alabama People Against a Littered State (ALPALS) on Wednesday in Montgomery.
Anniston Changers came into being when a larger group, known as World Changers, didn’t make an Anniston trip due to the pandemic, prompting city leaders in 2020 to take the initiative and form a local self-help organization.
Since its formation in October 2020, the Anniston Changers has conducted 25 consecutive, monthly service projects all throughout the City of Anniston, disposing of more than 45 tons of litter and debris. In addition, Anniston Changers was able to form a grant review board with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama (CFNEA) that allows for emergency home repair grants within the city limits of Anniston.
The Anniston Changers received the Don Hines Memorial Award, named for a former ALPALS chairman. The award recognizes outstanding community efforts in litter cleanup, prevention, and education.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks said the Anniston Changers are the perfect example of Anniston’s greatest resource, its passionate residents.
“I remember one of our events during November in our first year. We were in Zinn Park and it was 37 degrees,” Folks said, “We thought no one would show up, but, to everyone’s surprise more than 60 volunteers showed up and went to work.”
Folks said that type of dedication changes a culture and makes everyone better.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of this dynamic team. It’s true, teamwork makes the dream work,” Folks said.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public relations director, said city leadership and the Anniston Changers would like to dedicate the award to the 320 plus residents who have volunteered their time, passion and support the mission over the course of 25 consecutive monthly service projects.
“The volunteers make the change happen and without their hard work this recognition would not have been possible,” Hodges said.
