Anniston Changers directing their attention to Lenlock May 21

The Anniston Changers’ next monthly community project is to tidy up the Lenlock community in north Anniston.
Volunteers are needed May 21 to help pick up debris and litter and do a little landscaping from 9 a.m. - noon. Volunteers are asked to assemble in the parking lot of the old Lenlock Shopping Center, located at 5818 McClellan Blvd.
Jackson Hodges, the city’s public information officer, said this will be the 20th consecutive service project for Anniston Changers. The group came into being when the World Changers didn’t make an Anniston trip due to the pandemic, prompting city leaders in 2020 to take the initiative and form a local self-help organization.
“For over a year we have been working alongside volunteers to clean and beautify the Model City, and we cannot wait to hit the ground running once again on the third Saturday of the month,” Hodges said.
Hodges said volunteers can register for the project at:
A brief history of the Lenlock area
The land on which the original Lenlock neighborhood sits used to grow cotton as part of a 1,000-acre antebellum plantation and home. In the 1950s some of the cotton fields began to sprout homes as the Lenlock subdivision was born.
The old plantation home was once the hub of an estate which included the property now occupied by the former Lenlock shopping center, Lenlock neighborhoods and parts of McClellan.
In 1941, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Pollock purchased the home. The Pollocks named the estate Lenlock by using the “len” from Mrs. Pollock’s maiden name of Allen and by borrowing the “lock” from Pollock according to published reports.
The Lenlock area began to grow when the late Farley Berman and others began the original subdivision in the 1950s. The Lenlock Shopping Center opened in the early 1960s and was demolished in 2017.
In 1963 the Lenlock area east of the Southern Railway tracks — now the proposed route of the Chief Ladiga Trail — and west of McClellan Boulevard voted to be annexed into the city of Anniston. The vote was 102 in favor of joining Anniston and 65 against annexation.
At the time the nearby town of Weaver opposed the annexation, pointing out that it had planned to ask Lenlock to join it in an annexation election later.