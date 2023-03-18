Anniston Changers clean up Norwood Park

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
(From left) Silas Tankersley with Publix, Justin Coolie with Kappa Alpha Xi, and Avery Odom with Kappa League ready themselves to help the Anniston Changers in beautifying the area in and around Norwood Park.
A small group with the Anniston Changers gathered in the parking lot of Norwood Park on Saturday morning with the goal to pick up trash and clean up the area.
Roughly 20 people from various local organizations braved the frigid morning air to help beautify the city.
Justin Coolie with Kappa Alpha Xi brought with him some from a mentorship league that KAX facilitates to assist in the clean up.
Coolie said he and others in his group moved to the area about a year ago as they were recently discharged from the military
“We came back home to kind of give back and help assist our community members in improving our city,” Coolie said, adding that he was happy to partner with the city.
City Manager Steven Folks said this was the Anniston Changers’ third year doing projects such as these.
“It’s just volunteers from the city doing just what it’s going to take to make this city better — coming together on one accord to do great things to clean up our city and make our city better. That’s what it’s all about,” Folks said.
City Councilman D. D. Roberts said he enjoyed seeing the group that came out and volunteered their time in the cold morning hours.
“It does my heart good because these people are coming out on their own time and we’re picking up trash, and I guarantee you out of all the people here nobody lives in this neighborhood,” Roberts said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.