Anniston Changers clean up Norwood Park

A group of guys clean up trash on the street sides near the park.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

A small group with the Anniston Changers gathered in the parking lot of Norwood Park on Saturday morning with the goal to pick up trash and clean up the area. 

Roughly 20 people from various local organizations braved the frigid morning air to help beautify the city. 

(From left) Silas Tankersley with Publix, Justin Coolie with Kappa Alpha Xi, and Avery Odom with Kappa League ready themselves to help the Anniston Changers in beautifying the area in and around Norwood Park.

