Anniston celebrates 140th with hot BBQ and hot music on a hot day

Despite the oppressive July heat, a crowd came out to the Model City Jubilee around midday Saturday at Zinn Park to celebrate Anniston’s 140th birthday.
Main Street Anniston hosted the event, which paid homage to Anniston’s Diamond Jubilee, which was held in 1958 to mark the 75th anniversary of Anniston becoming a public town.
A massive week-long celebration with nightly fireworks, presentations, contests and themes defined the Diamond Jubilee.
Christa Morphis, Main Street Anniston board chair, and board member Justin Hall, were giving out Model City Jubilee buttons as the celebration got under way Saturday. A time capsule was on display that will be buried next week and opened in 10 years during Anniston’s 150th Jubilee.
The contents of the time capsule are a mystery.
“So the time capsule is going to be kept secret until it’s opened in 10 years so you’ll just have to be here in 10 years for our next birthday to find out what that time capsule will have inside,” Morphis said.
The question arose about what Anniston and its downtown will look like in 10 years when the time capsule is unearthed.
“My goal and my hope is to see everything downtown hustling and bustling. I hope to see buildings filled with different retail, with different unique shops, an ice cream parlor. We have a great space for some really cool Black-owned businesses that we feel would be really great downtown as well,” Morphis said.
Hall — a newcomer to Anniston — is readying his new business, Old Noble, in the old Griffin’s jewelers building. He, like Morphis, wants to see a better city in 10 years.
“My goal is to help Anniston continue to grow with success for future businesses and hopefully the whole downtown will be thriving like other areas in Alabama,” Hall said.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper hopes in a decade that a bigger sense of community will evolve and said it’s important that the new City Hall will be back downtown, just a stone’s throw from the blocks it used to occupy.
“I think Anniston’s downtown will look vastly different 10 years from now than it does now — it’s been looking a lot different over the last few years,” Draper said, “But I think just continued progress, continued economic development, continue healing from some of the issues that have faced us that we continue to work on.”
“I just hope that just as now people will be proud to be Annistonians,” the mayor said.
Once the jubilee was underway Draper addressed the crowd from the stage at the north end of Zinn Park. He held the time capsule as he spoke.
Draper said Anniston has persevered through adversity including the closing of Fort McClellan, racial issues and environmental issues.
“I think we persevered because of who we are as Annistonians, I think we’re proud of who we are but also proud of what we can offer to the world,” he said.
Draper urged the crowd to enjoy the company of one another.
“Seek out people who you don’t know, seek out people who don’t look like you,” he said.
After the mayor spoke a funk, soul and rock band, Edgewood Heavy, performed.
The distinctive scents of barbecue swirled in the summer breeze from a cooking competition between the Anniston Fire Department, Anniston Police Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
After all the cooking and judging was complete the fire department came out on top.
Jimmy Woodard, an investigator and SWAT team commander for the Sheriff’s Office, said his team was cooking up two slabs of ribs. Woodard said he knew the fire department was the team to beat.
“Firemen do have the edge. They have more time to cook, we’re working all day, they have more time to perfect it, however you never count law enforcement out, we are always there to save the day,” Woodard said.
For his part Jeff Waldrep, Anniston fire chief, was up for the friendly competition.
“We do more before lunch than they probably do in eight hours,” he said with a smile.
Clint Dover, lieutenant at the fire department for the last 21 years, was the grillmaster for the competition. Dover said the ribs he cooked were named “honey hog” and included a honey based rub that were smoked over hickory and oak.
Anniston City Councilman Demetric “DD” Robert — an aficionado of ribs — tasted the award-winning ribs and was impressed.
“The fire department ribs were the best in Calhoun County I’ve tasted that I didn’t cook,” Roberts said.
Dustin Merritt, a local attorney running for Circuit Court Judge of the 7th Circuit, was enjoying the jubilee despite a heat index of 109 degrees.
“This party is great for the city of Anniston, I do feel a little wind now, it’s hot out here. Pretty good crowd and great music, so excited to be a part of it,” Merritt said.
As the Model City Jubilee came to a close Karla Eden, Main Street Anniston director, was seen cutting a large birthday cake which read, “Celebrating 140 Years Of Anniston, Al.”
“We had a great day, it was very hot but we’re very pleased and looking forward to next year,” Eden said.
Eden said next year’s jubilee will have a bigger barbecue competition and will also borrow themes used during the Diamond Jubilee of ‘58.
“Each year we want to add a new element of something they used to do for the Diamond Jubilee, we’re working our way up to the 150th,” Eden said.