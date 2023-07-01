 Skip to main content
Anniston celebrates 140th with hot BBQ and hot music on a hot day

Jubilee band

Edgewood Heavy performs Saturday in Zinn Park at the Model City Jubilee, which celebrated 140 years of Anniston as a public town.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Despite the oppressive July heat, a crowd came out to the Model City Jubilee around midday Saturday at Zinn Park to celebrate Anniston’s 140th birthday.

Main Street Anniston hosted the event, which paid homage to Anniston’s Diamond Jubilee, which was held in 1958 to mark the 75th anniversary of Anniston becoming a public town.

draper speaks

Anniston Mayor Jack Draper speaks Saturday holding a time capsule that will be buried next week -- and opened up in 10 years.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.