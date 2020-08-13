Anniston candidates tell how they’d advance city

Candidates for city office stood far apart — physically and sometimes ideologically — in a socially distanced forum in Anniston Thursday evening.
A crowd of around 50 people sat dispersed through the auditorium at Anniston High School, all wearing facemasks, as 12 candidates took to the microphone, one at a time, to talk about their plans if elected to Anniston City Council or the city’s school board. The forum was organized by The Anniston Star and moderated by Jacksonville State University’s manager of student media, Mike Stedham.
Here’s a ward-by-ward look at the candidates and what they said:
Ward 1
Ward 1 candidate Angela Fears, the first candidate to speak, said she wanted to bring a “new vision of revitalization” to Anniston, in part by restoring faith in the Anniston City Council.
“I am passionate about being a trustworthy steward of public funds, improving programs which respect our budget limitations,” Fears said in her opening statement. She said she wouldn't “follow in the footsteps of our current councilman in Ward 1, who has been indicted for ethics violations.”
That was an apparent reference to sitting Ward 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins, who was arrested last year on an ethics charge related to his vote to lease part of The Anniston Star building for use as a temporary city hall. Jenkins’ wife works for The Star. Jenkins entered a not guilty plea in January but no trial date has been set.
Jenkins didn’t respond to mention of the case, using his own opening statement to call for regional cooperation, saying the city needs to develop partnerships with its neighbors to bring in more economic development.
“I’m proud of our community,” he said. “I’m proud of what I have been able to accomplish in my time. However, I don’t feel like we’ve gotten to where I’m comfortable walking away at this point.”
Candidate Erica Tolson said that if elected, she intends to campaign for better street lighting, invite an FBI investigation into each department of the city and increase the number of scheduled trash pickups around the city.
“I want a peaceful council government,” she said. “I want to be able to go out and talk to the citizens, listen to them and get their ideas.”
Asked what the city can do to bring in new industry and business, Tolson said she believed the city should work with schools to train people with skills employers need.
Fears said she believed supporting the school system would make the city more attractive to new businesses.
“We can’t bring in industry and the things that are going to be big if they have children … and they don’t have a school to go to,” Fears said.
Jenkins said most new-job creation comes from expansions of businesses that are already in operation. He said the city’s opportunities right now are in ecotourism.
“If you’ve been paying attention, you’ve seen the bike trails that have been built at Coldwater Mountain and at McClellan, the horse trails that have been built at McClellan,” he said. “All of these have generated significant revenue.”
Ward 2
Ward 2 candidate Demetric Roberts, when asked about “innovative” ways to bring in new business, said there are only so many ways to reinvent the wheel.
“I think we need to look at the model that has worked before,” he said. “Anniston was built on small businesses.”
Roberts said the city should look at renovating empty buildings with an eye toward attracting economic development.
Roberts is one of three candidates for the Ward 2 seat, where there is no incumbent in the race. Current Ward 2 Councilman David Reddick is running for mayor.
Candidate Brenton Tolson, the son of Ward 1 candidate Erica Tolson, said the city should work with the school system to teach skills that are needed in the workplace. He said Anniston should partner with Birmingham and Atlanta to find new approaches to development.
“We should be able to be a friend to other cities that are getting bigger,” he said.
Candidate Dann Douglas Huguley said the city often makes it difficult for new businesses to get approval to operate downtown.
“It’s a city of ‘no,’” Huguley said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
Asked what council members can do to end polarization and division on the council, Huguley said members need to focus on “all Anniston together” as well as their own wards.
“Unity is reaching across with ideas,” he said. “I might not think the same way that you think, but if you can come to me with something that works, I can go with that.”
Roberts said there has been a “barrier” between groups on the council for perhaps 25 years. He said the council needs to cooperate in order to restore faith in the city.
“What we need to do is forget about what happened yesterday,” Roberts said.
Asked about polarization, Brenton Tolson said there should be new people on the council.
“It’s time for something new,” he said. “If we can’t get along as a city, we can't expect the city to get along.”
Ward 3
Ward 3 candidate Seyram Selase said the Ward 4 deannexation movement — an effort last year to split much of the eastern side of the city from Anniston — was as damaging to the city as the coronavirus pandemic.
He said he believed the real reason for the drive to leave the city was not schools or economic development, but poor leadership on the council.
“I will restore decorum and order to the city council,” he said. “We cannot have people throwing tantrums and throwing electronics at each other and expect to be respected.”
Selase didn’t mention incumbent Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little by name, but Little openly objected to the comment, saying it was about him. Asked later what the council could do to reduce polarization, Little said some of that polarization was caused by The Anniston Star.
“That’s about life,” Little said. “Get over it. There’s going to be a debate of ideas.”
Little said that if elected to another term he would continue working on plans to erect a museum and medical institute in partnership with Dr. David Satcher, a former Anniston resident who later became United States surgeon general. The project so far has had the support of other council members, though it’s unclear how supporters will find the $18 million needed to build it.
Little also said he would propose a referendum on building a new school building for the Anniston school system.
Candidate Ciara Smith said that if elected, she would help the school system by creating a capital improvement needs assessment for the school system. The youngest candidate in the group, she said she is most familiar with the school system’s recent problems, including a lack of good internet access and air conditioning.
“What separates us from the privileged is opportunity and exposure,” she said. “When you give these kids the opportunity to be exposed to new things, their horizons will start to expand.”
Smith said she would focus on picking up the pace of road maintenance and grass cutting on city property around the city, saying that the unkempt look of the city is one factor that keeps new businesses away.
“We must speed up this beautification and nuisance process,” she said.
Selase said he would promote development by meeting with real estate brokers to look at what the city has to offer and what the market wants. Still, he said, division remains one of the city’s biggest obstacles to development.
“We have 10,000 acres at McClellan,” he said. “But we don’t have a city or other municipalities that feel comfortable signing on with Anniston the way the current government is set up.”
Little said the city needs to reorganize its planning commission to make the city friendlier to new business.
Candidate Justin Simane, who is also in the running in Ward 3, did not attend the forum.
Ward 4
“The key element in the city that’s missing is a comprehensive plan,” said incumbent Ward 4 Councilwoman Millie Harris.
Harris said a plan would keep the city’s development efforts on track, though efforts to begin the planning process have stalled, she said, because of high turnover in city managers in recent years.
Candidate Daniel Hughes said he questioned the council’s ability to stick to plans it has already developed.
“I do think that we need a plan, but I think the first plan we need to work on is relationships, and we don’t have that,” he said.
Hughes said that if elected, he would establish beautification projects and meet-your-neighbor events which, he said, the city hasn’t seen in some time.
“It boosts morale and brings people back together,” he said.
Asked what the city should do to help schools, Harris said she would like to see a “medical magnet” to prepare kids for medical professions, drawing on the health care sector in the city. Hughes said schools should bring back technical education.
Harris, asked about how to bring economic development, said the council needs to get along and continue working on the crime rate.
“The best thing we can do is to correct the decorum, the behavior on the council, keep our crime rate down as it is, 60 percent down, by supporting the men and women in blue, and then the economic development will come,” she said.
Hughes said the city’s inability to say “yes” to development is the problem. He said city staff “insult” and “talk down to” people trying to set up businesses in the city.
“Everybody knows it’s hard to do business in Anniston,” he said.
School board
Ward 3 school board member Mary Harrington was the sole school board candidate to speak at the forum. She is opposed by Rekenna Clay, who was not present for the forum. None of the other seats on the school board is contested.
Harrington, a retired educator, said COVID-19 was a challenge unlike anything she’d seen in 39 years working in schools.
She said she believed virtual schooling was the safest option in light of the pandemic, though she said that virtual schooling was often challenging to her and must be confusing to parents.
She said that based on the comments from the other candidates, she expected a lot of support from the city council in the future.
“Hopefully from hearing all of this, we will be doing well, because the city council will be falling all over themselves to form a relationship,” she said.