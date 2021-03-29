Anniston businessman Braxton Harris dead at 73

In Rhode Island there are two dogs who are a living testament to the kindness of Braxton Harris Sr.
The 73-year-old Annistonian died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma Thursday morning at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. But his wife, Anniston councilwoman Millie Harris, said that her mind has been focused not on the end of her 51-year marriage to Braxton, but the goodness in it: Their shared love of travel and music, their kids and grandkids, the manufacturing business, Braxton Harris Company, he built and passed down to his son, and his helplessness to resist an animal in need, which brought the family more than a few strays. That’s how a chihuahua and pit bull he saved a few years ago turned up in her thoughts, as she was speaking by phone Monday afternoon.
It was a Sunday morning in spring, Harris recalled, and cars on 10th Street were swerving around something in the road ahead of her husband.
“He thought that it was a plastic bag, but he realized it was a little dog that had been hit and people were driving around it,” Harris said. Braxton — Bracky, to his family and friends — stopped his car, got out and gathered up the dog, whom they named Buster. He later discovered Rover, a chihuahua infested with hookworms, living with another dog on the street.
Harris said she and Braxton found the dogs a forever home with a psychiatrist in Rhode Island, who knits them sweaters in the winter. Though Harris is a notable animal activist in Calhoun County, her husband was the one who brought home dogs in need, she said.
“I think he liked them a lot more than a lot of people,” Harris said. “Every one of them were castaways and vagabonds that no one else would want.”
The outdoors was special to her husband, Harris said, and he kept a garden outside their home. There was a snake he named Fred who lived there. At a previous house, the couple had a pond inhabited by a turtle Braxton saved from the road. Harris said her husband wasn’t deeply connected to organized religion, but he did have his own ways of communing with the divine.
“His garden was his church,” she said. “That was his thing, his solace, his connection to the Creator.”
Harris said the two met at Jacksonville State University as students. He was kind and compassionate, she said, which drew her to him (she said his Corvette Stingray was very pretty, but unrelated). They married after dating only a few months, and spent the next five decades happily.
Harris said her husband’s final hospital stay marked the end of constant treatments, diagnoses and procedures, which had left him exhausted. In the last week he had suffered two strokes, she said, and was kept alive by an oxygen machine Wednesday. The family was told his quality of life would be low, even if he did beat the cancer — which was unlikely, after months of treatment.
Doctors said he would manage maybe two hours without the machine. Harris said her husband had always been a fighter, and he spent another day living without life support. When he finally passed away, he was with her and his children, and their daughter-in-law offered a prayer for him that Harris said was touching.
“He was surrounded by love,” she said. “What better way is there to go than that?”