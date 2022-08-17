Anniston budget proposal shows no tax increase

The city of Anniston’s proposed budget for 2022-23 does not include a property tax increase.
As presented to the City Council Tuesday afternoon, the budget maintains a $1.90 per $100 of assessment value rate.
The budget document also shows projected expenses to be $1.4 million more than last year.
Projections show a total general fund revenue of $43.69 million, with the largest revenue stream being sales tax collections totaling $25.78 million.
Ad valorem taxes are estimated to generate $5.2 million, while other revenues come from areas such as licensing fees.
“This is a slight increase from 2022, but we have been seeing growth pretty steadily and we think that will keep going up as we bring more businesses in,” said finance director Julie Borrelli.
“Our General Fund expenditures are going to match our revenues because we do operate on a balanced budget,” she said.
The city is reporting a fund balance of $9.1 million, 22.2 percent of expenditures, as of Sept. 30, 2021. The current policy of the council is to maintain a fund balance of 17 percent.
The budget includes a new step pay increase for all full-time and part-time permanent employees that originated from a recent pay and classification study. The total proposed salaries are $16.8 million, an increase of 2.1 percent from the 2022 amended budget.
Three new full-time positions will be added as part of the new budget. They are administrative assistant, public relations; animal control officer; and custodian, police department.
Those new positions would bring the total number of full-time employees to 338, decreasing the number of part-time employees from 26 to 23.
The largest portion of the budget focuses on public safety, with the police department taking 19 percent of the budget and the fire department 15 percent. Receiving the third-biggest slice of the pie is public works, at 14 percent.
After holding the public meeting on the budget during Tuesday’s session with no public comment offered, the council could formally pass the budget as early as Sept. 6.
However, any changes could be made by Sept. 22 with a final deadline for passage being Sept. 27.
The 74-page budget proposal is available for viewing on the city’s website at annistonal.gov.