Anniston’s Board of Education sent a clear message Thursday night: Dropping Common Core will put the brakes on educational progress in Alabama.
“In my professional opinion, Alabama cannot afford to keep ‘switcherooing’ tests and expectations and levels of what this state wants our students to achieve,” said Joan Frazier, board member and former Anniston superintendent, “and expect things to grow on a trajectory like they want them to grow.”
Frazier’s comments came at the end of the board’s monthly meeting, hours after a bill to kill Common Core filed by Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, had passed the state Senate. The bill is now on the way to the state House of Representatives; if approved there and signed by the governor, it would wipe away math and reading guidelines used in Alabama since 2010.
Marsh told an Anniston Star reporter Tuesday that he had been frustrated with low test scores since the guidelines were adopted. He previously stymied efforts to repeal Common Core in the Senate, including once in 2013 when he said the issue was too complex to handle during the limited time available in the session. He said Tuesday in regards to the bill that he has since changed his position.
Board member Becky Brown defended Common Core as a higher standard of education, and said that Alabama has been accused of “dumbing down” education in the past. The cost of a change in standards, she said, would be a waste of money.
“If we go to another curriculum, it will not only cost us time, but it’s going to cost us millions of dollars that we could be spending on programs for our young people,” Brown said.
Board member Mary Harrington noted that she wants to see legislation to expand Medicare to help students stay healthy, and lamented that some kind of preschool, either private or through kindergarten programs at schools, isn’t mandatory. She said improving education won’t be simple.
“The only way to improve is to make some hard, painful decisions,” Harrington said.
Board president Robert Houston said he believed the choice to step away from Common Core may be related to economics.
“If you’re educated, you can think and you can problem-solve. If you’re not educated, you listen to what people say and you do what they say,” he said. “Alabama is known for cheap labor. Keep it cheap, dumb us down.”
Board member Rose Munford was not in attendance at the meeting.
During the meeting, the board also:
— Listened to a presentation by Samuel Green, coach of Fast Feet, about a “Stop the Violence” fashion show meant to discourage violence and raise funds for 2nd Chance, Inc. The show is April 27 at 4 p.m. at South Highland Community Center, 229 Allen Ave. in Anniston.
— Congratulated Anniston coaches Rico White, Torriana Brown and Eddie Bullock, and the Anniston High School girls varsity basketball team for their efforts this season.
— Allowed special recognition from technology director Amy Hurst for faculty members Karen Stewart, Simonia Cunningham, Nikki Echols, Karen Robertson, Jade Ishman and Shondria Wright, who received Chromebooks, robotic gadgets and other items as part of a grant.
— Approved a 180-day calendar for the next school year and summer hours for Central Office staff. The 2019-2020 school year starts Aug. 6, according to Marlon Jones, interim superintendent.