According to a long-delayed audit released Thursday night, the general fund of Anniston City Schools had a deficit of $2.9 million on Sept. 30, 2017, the end of that fiscal year.
The general fund started the year with a $2.7 million deficit, which grew by $168,362 by year’s end, according to a report from Keith Hundley, an auditor from Enterprise-based firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram.
Audits are usually received in April or May. School officials said in October last year that the audit was delayed because the lead auditor at Carr, Riggs & Ingram got married. City officials said in September last year that the delay came from a need for more field work on the part of the auditors.
A copy of the audit provided by Chief Financial Officer Jimmie Thompson during the Anniston Board of Education meeting Thursday revealedthat the board’s liabilities outpaced its assets and its deferred outflows of resources by $5.8 million at the fiscal year’s end. The board started the year with a deficit of $4.9 million.
According to Hundley, the school board failed to comply with the School Fiscal Accountability Act, which requires a school board to maintain a month’s operating costs in reserve in its general fund.
Thompson said the audit’s results, numbers about 17 months old by the time of the report, weren’t a surprise.
He said there were several factors that contributed to the deficit, and cited declining enrollment and high transportation costs for school buses. The transportation budget receives only 72 percent of its budget from the state, he said, leaving the remaining 28 percent of costs, which could be hundreds of thousands of dollars, he estimated, incurred by the school board. He said a plan is in development to address the board’s budget woes.
“We’re working on a solvency plan to continue to decrease expenditures,” Thompson said.
Interim Superintendent Marlon Jones, who has been in his position only a few weeks, said he wasn’t yet familiar with the financial solvency plan and couldn’t comment on the deficit or a plan to climb out of it.
He did emphasize parts of a strategic plan he presented to the school board Wednesday, which stressed communication between all members of central office staff, the faculty and stakeholders.
In a budget meeting in September, possible actions mentioned included reducing transportation costs, reducing professional development costs, creating a school consolidation plan and developing a committee to search and apply for alternative funding sources.
Hundley also indicated that the school’s Child Nutrition Program had failed to label inventory on some equipment with costs of $5,000 and up — items like ovens, freezers and refrigerators — and failed to perform mandatory inventory checks every two years. The department is required to keep a log of information about equipment, including federal participation in the cost, the location and condition.
According to the report, the absence of identification markers “can lead to inaccurate maintenance and misappropriation of federal funds.”
The recommendation to perform biennial inventory checks and to label equipment hasn’t changed for two years, according to Hundley.
During the meeting, the school board also:
— Approved the appointment of curriculum teams at each school in the system, about five or six people in each school, to ensure a cohesive system curriculum.
— Received financial reports from October and November of last year. Thompson said he plans to introduce new communication efforts for the next board meeting to help catch the reports up until the board is receiving financial reports each month from the prior month’s spending and revenue.
— Waived the Anniston Performing Arts Center’s rental fee for CAST Kidz to perform “The Lion King JR” in March. Board member Trudy Munford noted that the board should start charging when for-profit groups use the theater, as “we have a deficit, no reserve and we are in dire need of finances,” she said.
— Board member Becky Brown noted that while the board is buying 11 Chromebooks for Anniston Middle School, those computers are supplementing a larger Chromebook purchase. Middle School Principal Kimberly Garrick said the total will be 365 new computers in March.
— Leased the building at the corner of 11th and Woodstock to Crawford Clinic for $500 per month for five years.
— Entered an executive session to meet with its attorney regarding a legal matter.