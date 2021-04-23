Anniston backs away from alleyway rule as debris debate continues

In response to feedback from city residents, Anniston officials are pulling back from a plan to stop picking up yard debris in the city’s alleyways, City Manager Steven Folks said Thursday.
But city officials still hope to move ahead with a raft of other changes to city leaf and debris pickup — changes that are meant to curb a long-standing problem with dumping on Anniston streets.
“We’ve got to get somewhere where our city does not look like a dump,” Folks said to a crowd of 11 people at a town-hall style meeting at Anniston City Meeting Center Thursday.
It was the second meeting between residents and city officials to discuss the proposed new city ordinance that would change some of the city’s rules on debris disposal and add penalties for violation of longstanding rules that have never been enforced. The City Council originally planned to vote on that ordinance Tuesday, but instead tabled it in order to get more input from city residents.
Among the rules that would be in force under the ordinance:
— People would have to put their leaves and other types of yard debris in separate piles;
— Those piles would have to be on the edge of a resident’s property, not in the road;
— People who want to put appliances out for pickup would have to buy tags from the city: a $28 tag for appliances which contain freon and $5 for other appliances;
— Residents will have to take other large household items, such as furniture, to the landfill themselves, or wait for quarterly events in which the city puts out bins for large items; and
— Contractors who work on a site are responsible for disposing of their own debris
If the ordinance passes, violation of the debris rules would be a misdemeanor, though city officials say a warning would certainly come before fines or other punishments.
“The city is not going to start out issuing citations on Day 1,” said public works director David Arnett.
Some of those rules are already on the books, though they haven’t been enforced for years, and current ordinance doesn’t spell out penalties for people who don’t follow them.
The City Council came up with the new ordinance after Arnett, at a meeting last year, explained to them that the city pays roughly $120,000 in landfill fees for items the city isn’t required by ordinance to pick up. The city’s longstanding practice of picking up anything put out on the street — sofas, Christmas trees, refrigerators, TVs — has slowed pickup of leaves and brush, city officials say.
At a public meeting last week, residents of Council Ward 4 said they opposed one provision in the new ordinance, an end to pickup in alleyways like the one on Montvue Road. City officials said city trucks have a hard time negotiating the alleys; residents said dumping debris in the alley kept it largely out of sight. Folks and Arnett said the city would keep up alleyway pickup and would find a workaround for the alley problem.
Residents at the Thursday meeting had other concerns. James Miller of Sunset Drive said that in his neighborhood, it doesn’t make sense to ask people to pile leaves and debris on their own property for pickup.
“There are people on the street where I live who have four-foot rock walls,” he said.
Arnett said piles of leaves in city streets become a traffic hazard.
“They block off half the road,” he said.
Several residents noted that the city doesn’t pick up debris on a regular schedule, and said the city would look cleaner if people knew exactly what day to put debris out.
That’s been a chicken-and-egg problem for Anniston officials. Folks said the profusion of garbage put out on the roadside, combined with bad weather that creates unexpected debris, has made it impossible for the city to keep up a schedule. Folks said the decline in the number of city workers over the years, as the city’s population has shrunk, hasn’t helped.
Folks and Arnett said they can’t offer a schedule until the debris situation is significantly better.
“We’re not going to put out dates like we did before, because we never adhered to them then, and we probably wouldn’t adhere to them now,” Arnett said.
Anniston resident Janice Lee asked what the city could do about a property she owns, but doesn’t live in, on the city’s west side. She said she keeps up the property, but people dump their trash there anyway. Even a spotlight hasn’t helped, she said.
“We’ve got a dumping problem all over this city,” he said. He pointed out spots in Blue Mountain and near the German POW cemetery where people have been dumping illegally.
Anniston resident Anita Phillips asked why Anniston doesn’t have recycling. In most cities, she said, people put out two garbage cans — one for trash and one for recycling. Others at the meeting suggested the city put out a communitywide recycling bins.
Folks said the city has tried that.
“You know what happens?” he said. “Couches and chairs go in there.”
The new ordinance could come before the council for a vote sometime in May.