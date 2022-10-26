Anniston art festival features local talent

Local fine-arts illustrator Katie Moon has worked on children’s books for the last two years, but visitors to Anniston’s Jazz and Arts Festival this past weekend were able to enjoy her work, too.
A collaborative effort between Main Street Anniston, Cheaha Creative Arts and the City of Anniston, the festival held its final event Saturday featuring local artists of different varieties — such as Moon’s illustrations — displayed gallery-style at the building on Noble Street formerly known as The English Village.
The three-day event began Thursday with an all out shrimp boil provided by Coldwater Mountain Brewpub’s executive chef, Brett Jenkins, and a night filled with music from local artists, Jacksonville high school and Anniston high school bands.
Music and art was celebrated all three days, as the streets filled with folks getting their groove on or looking to purchase something new and interesting. Sculptures, paintings, pottery, handmade jewelry, pencil and charcoal art, and crochet needlework were just some of the techniques on display.
“I hope that this becomes an annual event,” said Lauren Hunter, a Main Street Anniston board member. “We had a great response from the community.”
“Anniston is growing and with this growth, I believe that it's important to have events like this so the community can become more involved. Artisans can display their pieces, musicians can showcase their talents, and chefs can prepare delicious meals — and maybe you discover that you have a creative side to you as well,” Hunter continued.
They’re the talents of people such as Victoria Capps, of Gadsden, who has been painting her whole life, but has been creating colorful abstracts for about two years. That style was on display Saturday night at the festival.
Having started gallery showings just this year, Capps said the one on Noble was her second. She also has a few more lined up before the end of the year and hopes to be a part of the Anniston Jazz and Arts Festival next year.
“I’ve always been a creative person. This sounds kind of cliche but I dream in colors, basically,” Capps said.
When Capps was in fourth grade, she attended an art camp and said she fell in love with all things art.
“For me, painting is something that is really relaxing. It’s just the one activity during my day where I feel at peace,” Capps said.
Though poetry and drawing are other creative outlets for Capps, she said painting is her chosen medium, she said. She likes to draw but admits she isn’t very good.
However, Moon, a second-year fine arts student at Jacksonville State University, said that she started her art journey when she was very young.
“Growing up I was always really big on cartoons and animation in general. If it was pretty and it was vibrant and it moved, it was my favorite thing. From that moment forward, I knew that I wanted to do something in animation or illustration of some kind,” Moon said.
When Moon was about 12 years old, she saw the movie “How to Train Your Dragon,” and that was the moment she realized she wanted to do art, she said.
“From that moment on I was obsessed with doing creature art, animal art, anything that looked like it could have hopped out of that movie, I wanted to do it,” Moon said.
Because she herself was inspired during childhood, Moon said she has a message to all of the kids doodling on the edge of their pages in math class.
“Never stop,” Moon said. “If you think it’s something you want to do, absolutely do it because you can. Don’t listen to the people that tell you, ‘you can’t make money,’ because you can.”