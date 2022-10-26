 Skip to main content
Anniston art festival features local talent

Artists' work

An artist's work is displayed at a booth this past weekend in downtown Anniston.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Local fine-arts illustrator Katie Moon has worked on children’s books for the last two years, but visitors to Anniston’s Jazz and Arts Festival this past weekend were able to enjoy her work, too. 

A collaborative effort between Main Street Anniston, Cheaha Creative Arts and the City of Anniston, the festival held its final event Saturday featuring local artists of different varieties — such as Moon’s illustrations — displayed gallery-style at the building on Noble Street formerly known as The English Village.