Anniston Aquatic & Fitness Center pool reopens

The swimming pool at the Anniston Aquatic & Fitness Center at McClellan reopened Thursday after a six-week shutdown due to repairs. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

La’Ray Williams, the center’s director, said new heaters had to be installed during the month-and-a-half shutdown. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

