Anniston Aquatic & Fitness Center pool reopens

The swimming pool at the Anniston Aquatic & Fitness Center at McClellan reopened Thursday after being closed for several weeks for maintenance and repairs.
La’Ray Williams, the center’s director, said new heaters had to be installed during the month-and-a-half shutdown.
“The water was ice cold, so we had to get new heaters out there for it. During that process of the lead time, being down so long, we decided to give the pool a new look,” Williams said.
While the pool was empty awaiting repairs, it was repainted and the deck received a new coat of stain, Williams said.
Holding 178,000 gallons of water, the pool boasts eight 25-yard-long lanes and ranges from 7 1/2 to 3 1/2 feet deep.
Williams was glad that the pool was filled back up.
“It feels great, we’re excited, everything we do out here is for our members. They’ve been disappointed that we’ve been down, but they’ve been patient and understanding,” Williams said. “I’m just happy to have it back up for them, we do a lot of seniors out here, it’s good for them to get back in the water.”
The pool opened in April 2012.
