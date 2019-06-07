Anniston may soon update its animal custody ordinance to keep dogs and cats out of kennels during criminal animal abuse cases, according to one council member.
“It clarifies what needs to be done and it gives some leeway to the judge to make some decisions, rather than hold these dogs for a case and then an appeal,” Councilwoman Millie Harris said Friday. “They stay in a kennel for 18 months, pending the owner’s appeal of the case, and it’s very costly.”
She said that long stays in kennels can make animals that are already victims of abuse suffer even more. Their food expenses add up, and the space they fill can’t be used by adoptable animals.
Harris and attorney Charles Turner, counsel for Cheaha Regional Humane Society, spoke with the City Council during its Tuesday work session about updating the city’s existing animal seizure ordinance to make procedure clear. Animals have been held in protective custody, apparently with the intent to hold them as evidence, for months at a time, Turner said at the meeting. Updated rules about custody might prevent the practice from happening, he explained.
“The existing ordinance doesn’t really provide a fleshed-out procedure for how to do that,” Turner said at the meeting. “After the existing ordinance passed, the state passed a law about a good way of doing it.”
Attempts to reach Turner were unsuccessful Friday.
Section 4.12 of Anniston’s city code states that any “police officer and any employee or officer of the humane society or of the Calhoun County Health Department” may seize an animal without consent of the owner, provided the animal’s welfare is sufficiently endangered. The seizing agency is required to initiate a court custody process within 72 hours, which will see the owner and a judge meet to determine where the animal goes. If the judge decides to press a criminal case, the owner can lose custody of the animal, which goes to the seizing agency. If that agency is the city of Anniston, the animal would go to the Calhoun County Animal Control Facility, with which Anniston has an animal population housing contract, where it could be adopted, sent to a rescue group or euthanized if recommended by a veterinarian.
Section 4.11, however, may be what creates confusion. It explains the role of police in animal control, including information about obtaining warrants and what information goes into an investigation report. One part of the local law states that after a pet owner is determined to be guilty, seized animals will be put in the custody of the animal shelter, “or, if the animal or animals are in protective custody, the animal shelter shall retain custody of said animals.” That statement seemingly contradicts the more general order in section 4.12 that requires a hearing to be set soon after the animal is seized.
Jane Cunningham, board director of Cheaha Regional, said that Animal Control Center often had between 20 and 30 animals — including dogs, cats and livestock, like horses and goats — in protective custody at any given time.
Cheaha Regional previously operated the county pound, until its contract with the county was terminated in March.
Cunningham said that many of the animals in those cases had been horribly mistreated, like horses that couldn’t carry their own weight. She said that in her experience, no animal owners had ever been not found guilty and none of the animals were ever returned. The added population did, however, tie up kennels, cages and space for healthy animals.
“You have to have empty cages, or there won’t be space for a healthy animal who has a chance,” Cunningham said.
Chris Westmoreland, the new director of the now-county operated Animal Control Center, said that at present the facility has no animals in custody involved in court cases.
He explained Friday that the process defined in Alabama code has some similarity to the Anniston ordinance.
“If a judge feels owners have enough resources and are capable of caring for the animal, they can award custody back to the animal’s owner, or award custody to the (seizing) agency,” Westmoreland said.
Afterward, he said, the seizing agency could adopt the animal out, send it to a rescue group, or it could be euthanized at a veterinarian’s recommendation.
Alabama criminal code is specific about dates in animal abuse cases, from when to request a hearing in court (immediately) to the time frame for the start of a custody hearing (20 days), as well as the outcomes of a judge’s custody decision.
The council agreed to vote on the possible update during its next meeting on June 18 at 5:30 p.m. No specific changes to the language of the ordinance were suggested at the City Council meeting.