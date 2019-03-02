One sign that AnniCon has changed over its eight-year lifespan: There’s now a weapons check table at the front door.
It’s not what you think. Anniston’s City Meeting Center has no stated anti-weapons policy in its rental forms and regulations posted online (it notes smoking isn’t allowed), but an anime convention has a slew of special considerations when it comes to costume props and weaponry. They can’t allow sharp metal props, like a pair of claws or a sword made of real metal. They also can’t allow gargantuan weapons that are so big, people carrying them can’t help but jostle the crowd.
“Someone had this big machine gun cross that was too big for the main hall,” said Sam Ogilvie, a worker manning the weapons check table at the Saturday convention, when asked if anyone ever surpassed the event’s 7-foot weapon size limit.
He gestured to the hallway that stretches around the main exhibition hall.
“He had to stay out here,” he said.
Last year the convention brought in 3,000 people to shop with about 60 vendors, play table and computer games and learn about Asian culture. The event centers around anime — a style of Japanese animation that’s been growing in popularity in the United States since the late 1980s — which often draws on over-the-top plots featuring magic, monsters and mecha (giant robots, for the uninitiated), mixed with relatable themes like high school, love and friendship.
A large crowd had already gathered by 11 a.m. to shop for statues of anime characters in fancy dresses, replica weapons from video games and art prints from artist booths.
Chris Bower is a new vendor this year, who said he came from Illinois to sell prints drawn by two artists who work with him. He was wreathed by a giant framework stand holding prints referencing anything from “Alien” movies to “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” answering questions from shoppers dressed as anime characters.
He said he cancelled a trip to Las Vegas because of a snowstorm and instead came to AnniCon because of good reviews online.
“You look on Facebook and see what people have posted in the past, or on YouTube,” he said. “It looked like (AnniCon) had a crowd that moves a lot and it was only six hours away.”
Some vendors were locals, like Sophie Causey, a woman dressed like a witch working on projects at a corner booth.
“I’m cutting off the eyes of a teddy bear and selling monsters today, so I’m doing pretty well,” she said.
Causey is from Oxford, she said, and operates as The Wicked Little Fox Oddities. Her teddy bear surgery will turn the bear into a “nightbear,” something inspired by her childhood confrontations with night terrors and sleep anxiety. She uses dulled coyote teeth purchased from a nuisance trapper and monstrous, replacement glass eyes to turn stuffed animals into menacing guardians. The idea, she explained, is to give kids a monster of their own to protect them from the monsters under their beds and in their closets.
“It gives them something else they can believe in,” she said.
The event was rounded out with a performance by Jacksonville band The Sunsets, a karate demonstration, a panel discussion from voice actor Luci Christian, best known for her roles in the animes “My Hero Academia” as Uraraka and “One Piece” as Nami.