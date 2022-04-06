Annicon draws a crowd to Zinn Park

Area residents explored the delights of fantasy and role-playing Saturday at “Annicon,” an Anniston event that typically caters to enthusiasts of anime or Japanese culture, but encompasses much of pop culture in general, such as music, gaming, movies and the like.
The event originated in 2012 as an educational exercise of the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County and library; it was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic. It returned Saturday as kids and adults alike donned their handmade costumes and kooky gear of their favorite characters, some even dyeing their hair to complete the costume. Amy Roberts and Logan Nelson, for example, were dressed to the nines with their interpretation of a Mad Hatter costume and Mono from the game Little Nightmares II.
Although the event was held this particular year in Zinn Park, rather than the City Meeting Center, masks and vaccination cards or a negative COVID-19 test were mandatory for entrance. Those were, however, stipulations attendees didn’t seem to mind, according to Annicon staff member Kelley Barkwell.