Three puppies rescued from a storm drain may be among the first animals available to adopt after Calhoun County’s animal control facility reopens Monday.
Employees of the Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs in Anniston spotted three puppies running loose in the rain Friday morning. The skittish dogs ran from shelter workers and hid in a storm drain near its building in north Anniston, according to Tom Madden, co-founder of the enrichment center with his wife, Julie.
“One of our employees, two of them, both trainers, went down and tried to lure them out with hot dogs and they got them within a foot but not close enough they could snag them,” said Madden.
Ashley McDonald, one of the center’s dog trainers, crawled into a pipe Madden guessed was about 18 inches wide to fish the puppies out, and another employee snatched them up when they ran out the other side. They were delivered to the county animal control center on Morrisville Road in Anniston soon after. Madden said Encore partnered with the facility in hopes of placing animals trained at his center.
“We want to think that the shelter is going to go in a very positive direction,” Madden said of the county facility. “What we're hoping for (with the puppies) is our first successful collaboration.”
Delays from renovations pushed the facility’s reopening back three weeks, Calhoun County Administrator Mark Tyner said by phone Friday. It was originally planned to reopen in mid-March.
“The cleaning of the facility took several weeks, a good bit more time than we had hoped it would take,” Tyner said.
Chris Westmoreland, who was hired by the county in February, said work included pulling tile off the walls and floors, disinfecting animal living areas, installing new kennels and updating bathrooms.
He said state law requires strays like the puppies to stay at the facility for seven days before they can be adopted. They’re among a total of 25 animals that have been picked up or brought to the location since the county took back control of its animal control operation on March 1, he explained. Operations at the facility was previously contracted to Cheaha Regional Humane Society, though the County Commission terminated that contract in November.
Most of those animals came from Anniston, which has a contract with the county for animal control, he said. Piedmont’s City Council has discussed a partnership as well, he added, though no paperwork has been filed.
Only a handful of shelters have partnered with the county, he said, though applications have been sent to several local groups.
Westmoreland said he hopes he’s equipped for adoptions Monday. A computer was ordered to drive the adoption process but it hasn’t arrived yet. He said he’ll talk with the county’s information technology department to see about running adoption software on his laptop as a stopgap solution.
The county expects to have an animal control officer hired by the middle of next week, Tyner said. Westmoreland has responded to some emergency calls, he said, some of which have involved aggressive animals attacking livestock. Intake of strays should start soon after the new officer starts work.
“When you’ve had nobody performing any animal control duties for the last five years or six years, there’s going to be an overpopulation of strays,” Westmoreland said.
He added that he intends to show “professionalism that Calhoun County has never seen before.”
“We want everything operational, our day-to-day routines, getting out here and serving the animals and citizens of Calhoun County to the best of our ability,” he said.