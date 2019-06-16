After nearly a year-and-a-half of tension between Jay Johnson and some Anniston City Council members, Johnson has joined a long line of city managers who left their position before the five-year mark.
Over the past two decades, Anniston has seen seven city managers come and go. The longest-serving manager during that time stayed from 2000 to 2004, while the shortest one was there for nearly nine months.
But what does a city manager actually do for the city? And is Anniston’s turnover rate for the position a cause for concern?
Richard Fording, a political science professor at the University of Alabama, said the average term for a city manager in the state is three to six years because of the stress that comes with the job.
Cynthia Bowling, an Auburn University political science professor, placed that number between two and four years.
“You are in charge of creating an efficient, effective local government that responds to the needs of its citizens,” Bowling said.
Bowling said she thinks Anniston’s turnover rate for the position is high, but not abnormal.
According to Lori Lein, who acts as legal counsel for the Alabama League of Municipalities, Anniston is one of the few cities in the state that operates under a council-manager form of government, where the city manager runs the day-to-day operations of the city. Most often, Lein said, the mayor of each city is in control of those operations.
Fording said a city manager’s job is to manage the city budget and oversee city employees. Often, Fording said, they work closely with elected officials and provide those officials with reports or recommendations.
Essentially, Bowling said, the role of a city manager is much like the CEO of a company, while the city council is comparable to a company’s board of directors.
“They function as the person who makes all of the administrative decisions,” Bowling said of a city manager. “Basically, they execute all of the policies set by the city government.”
Ultimately, Fording said, a city manager serves “at the pleasure” of the mayor and city council, meaning the city council has the authority to hire and fire a city manager.
A state law allowing Anniston to adopt a council-manager form of government was passed in 1953. Residents voted to implement the form on July 9, 1968, and Anniston’s first city manager, Hendrix Hearn, was sworn in Jan. 2, 1970.
Lein said some cities will adopt a council-manager form of government when the city reaches a certain size to divert some of the responsibilities of running the city away from the mayor, who might already have a full-time job.
According to Bowling, the council-manager form of government was established in the 1930s. Bowling said it came out of a progressive reform movement to “professionalize” city governments and keep politics out.
Johnson submitted his resignation Tuesday in a called council meeting after nearly 16 months of ongoing conflict with council members Ben Little and David Reddick.
Johnson’s difficult history with Councilman David Reddick began before his hire date in early 2018, when Reddick alleged other council members favored Johnson because he was white.
Johnson filed a workplace harassment claim in March, accusing Little and Reddick of racial discrimination.Three months prior to that claim, Little had made a motion to fire Johnson, which failed to pass the council.
And Johnson isn’t the only city manager to have had issues with Anniston City Council members.
Before Little’s re-election in 2016, Little told The Star he planned to have former City Manager Brian Johnson fired.
In January 2005, Little accused former City Manager John Seymour of disobeying orders from the council. The accusation was disputed by then-Mayor Chip Howell.
As former City Manager George Monk’s contract drew closer to its expiration date in 2008, Little made a motion to open his position to other candidates. Monk resigned later that year after he and the council couldn’t agree on the terms of his renewed contract.
Monk said Wednesday many city managers leave their positions because of infighting within government bodies and a lack of congeniality.
Monk also said some council members, both in Anniston and cities across the United States, have “lost their vision” of city government’s role — to simply make policies.