Amtrak to resume daily service to Anniston

Amtrak is set to resume daily rail service to Anniston in June, city officials announced last week.
“Airports and other places are beginning to pick back up, and they were seeing an increase in demand for rail service,” city spokesman Jackson Hodges said Tuesday.
Anniston is on the Crescent Line, which runs from New Orleans to New York City. Before the pandemic, trains in the line stopped here twice a day, seven days a week.
Last summer, the rail system announced a cut back to three days per week. At the time, Amtrak officials said ridership had dropped by 75 percent due to COVID-19.
The rail service earlier this month announced it would bring back daily service on 12 of its major routes in three stages beginning in May. The Crescent is in the final group, with service starting June 7.